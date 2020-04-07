Deaths linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota rose to 34 with 64 people in intensive care as the total number of cases jumped to 1,069, up 83 from Monday the state Health Department said Tuesday.
In just over half the total cases, people have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated. Sixty-four of 87 Minnesota counties have at least one confirmed case. That now includes Roseau and Swift counties.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is no longer atop the south central Minnesota list, as Blue Earth County has now jumped to 22 confirmed cases; Le Sueur county has 20 cases confirmed as of Tuesday's report. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County now has four confirmed cases; Steele County eight; Nicollet County four; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 12; Sibley County one; and Scott County 16.
It was only a month ago that the first case of the disease was confirmed in Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest efforts to stem the disease’s spread and keep it from overwhelming the state’s health care system.
Walz is expected to decide by Wednesday whether to renew the state’s stay-at-home order. But as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to climb, the governor indicated at least some restrictions will continue after Friday.
“Many of the things — I think I'm not speaking out of order here — will be kept in place because they work. I think we've already indicated that around restaurants, schools, there may be others,” Walz said Monday, adding, “if there are ways to get some of these things going again we should try and do that.”
Minnesota has one of the lowest per-capita coronavirus infection rates in the country, but Walz said leaders are still preparing for a surge of hospitalizations.
"We might end up with more hospital beds than we needed, but that is a much better situation than winding up with too few,” he said.
State officials have identified more than two dozen sites that could become makeshift hospitals and accommodate about 2,700 beds, Joe Kelly, the state’s emergency management chief, said. He said he’s hoping to get some of those sites prepared soon.
****
Minnesota opens hotline to report bias tied to COVID-19
Minnesota has set up a hotline — 1-833-454-0148 — for people to report incidents of discrimination related to the COVID outbreak. People can also report bias tied to the pandemic using a form at the Department of Human Rights website.
Asian Americans in Minnesota and across the country say they've been subject to rising levels of discrimination during the pandemic given the early epicenter of the outbreak in China.
It's important to document these incidents, even if they don't rise to a level of a hate crime, said Bo Thao-Urabe, head of the Minnesota-based Coalition of Asian-American Leaders.
Officials still urge victims of hate crimes and violence to call the police. The FBI has warned of a likely surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
— MPR News Staff
Legislature back in session Tuesday for workers’ comp bill
The Minnesota Legislature will come into session Tuesday to vote on the latest bill tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill provides first responders and medical workers access to workers’ compensation payments if they contract COVID-19 and are unable to keep doing their jobs. It covers firefighters, paramedics, nurses, doctors and care providers in hospitals, clinics or other health settings. Correctional officers are also eligible.
If the Legislature passes the bill, it would take effect immediately.
Negotiations had been occurring for more than a week, and Gov. Tim Walz said he was prepared to extend the coverage through executive order if lawmakers couldn’t come to agreement.
But the deal struck over the weekend has the backing of DFL and Republican legislative leaders.
Lawmakers are expected to take precautions and keep Capitol attendance as low as possible during the session that starts at noon for the House and 2 p.m. for the Senate.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News