Well before Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-home order ended May 18, Minnesotans were on the move.
What’s unclear is whether they were still doing their best to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19, but just doing it outdoors as spring temperatures rose.
Minnesotans were most diligent about staying home from mid-March to mid-May, according to a new trove of data from the Maryland Transportation Institute and the University of Maryland. But as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and summer reaches full swing, residents’ commitment to isolation may be waning.
After hitting a peak of 840 new COVID-19 cases on May 23, cases have settled back down to about 395 per day, even as the number of tests completed daily has risen.
About 20% of Minnesotans stayed home on an average day in January and February, before the COVID-19 outbreak reached the North Star state. That number climbed to 28% in April and dipped to about 22% in June.
The data arrives even as national coronavirus cases swell above 50,000 per day, hitting a few states like Florida, Texas and Arizona particularly hard after governors there relented on stay-at-home orders before the rest of the nation.
Researchers used data from millions of cell phones to estimate the number of people staying home each day in every county in the United States, plus the number of trips they took — defined as spending at least 10 minutes at a location away from home — and how far they traveled.
Large numbers of people out and about don’t necessarily point to widespread COVID-19 transmission, however. These records include essential trips to work, doctor appointments and grocery shopping, along with relatively low-risk outdoor outings like afternoons at the park and fishing.
Still, they provide some insight into Minnesotans’ travel habits so far during the pandemic, especially under the stay-at-home order.
Fewer Minnesotans ventured away from home beginning in mid-March, when Walz ordered bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to close, and even more stayed home at the end of the month, when the stay-at-home order went into effect. Data show that trend reversing in late April, amid growing opposition to the stay-at-home order and business restrictions.
Weather and the day of the week also seem to affect Minnesotans’ travels. Before and during the pandemic, Sundays tend to see more people staying home. The portion of residents staying home dipped on some pleasant spring days, while a record number of people hunkered down during an April snowstorm.
The share of residents staying home varies widely by county. In tiny Lincoln County, west of Marshall, 17% of residents didn’t leave the house on an average day in April, compared to 33% of Koochiching County residents.
The percentage of Minnesota residents that stayed home on any given day was generally in line with the national average, according to the data. Compared to neighboring states Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, Minnesotans stayed home at slightly higher rates.