MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been more than a decade since accords were signed to protect the Great Lakes from being targeted by drier parts of the country in need of fresh water.
But concerns persist in states such as Minnesota about attempts to ship water elsewhere.
About a year ago, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) blocked a plan by a company to drill for 500 million gallons of water, and move it by rail to the Southwest.
Even though that plan was thwarted, environmental groups say the threat still exists.
Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said the Gopher State is rich with water, making it even more attractive to areas in desperate need of it.
"There's a lot of focus on the Great Lakes, but in Minnesota, we're the headwaters of three continental-sized watersheds," Forester noted.
While a company wanting to siphon water would need a DNR permit, Forester emphasized he would like to see laws strengthened so developers and regional planners couldn't exploit exemptions.
State Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, has championed efforts to protect regional water supplies. She said the current statute is very strong, but would welcome any changes if the need arises.
Rest added there's no doubt this region and its abundance of fresh water will continue to be a desired asset. She stressed while some might argue it's important for the region to share a precious resource, loosening restrictions would set a dangerous precedent.
"I think in the long run, we would think that it benefits general society not to allow those water appropriations to be made," Rest stated.
Out west, efforts have been building to process ocean water for residential and business use, but such efforts have run into obstacles.
Forester contended allowing those regions to tap into Minnesota's supply, when it's not clear whether they have appropriate management plans, would be irresponsible.
He added that's especially true since Minnesota's vast resources aren't as strong as they used to be.
"It would be bad, and our aquifers are already falling just from the water use we have," Forester observed. "We have a lot of water, but we don't have enough water for the country."
He concluded Minnesota's falling levels serve as a reminder for residents and businesses to conserve their water use as much as possible so future supplies aren't threatened, even if it doesn't move elsewhere.