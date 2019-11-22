U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks at a town hall meeting in Prior Lake, Minn., on Sept. 21, 2019. As the House Intelligence Committee held hours of public impeachment hearings this week, Rep. Craig was facing a delicate balancing act back home in her 2nd District, where Republicans have targeted her for defeat in 2020. (Briana Bierschbach/MPR News file)