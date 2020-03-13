The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota announced today it has launched an online CIDRAP COVID-19 Resource Center that provides a wealth of information for public health experts, business preparedness leaders, government officials and the public regarding the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The Resource Center will highlight the latest news developments, relevant scientific literature, and guidance from leading agencies, and it will help bring perspective to this evolving public health threat.
The resource center features extensive original content from CIDRAP and aggregates the most useful information from diverse perspectives and expertise, including:
• frequently asked questions on COVID-19, including how is the virus transmitted, what can you do to reduce exposure, and when we can expect a vaccine;
• relevant information for employers;
• a comprehensive living bibliography;
• up-to-date news from the U.S., across Asia, and around the world;
• extensive links to COVID-19 content on websites from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other key agencies; links to the latest maps, case counts, epidemiologic curves and other useful data.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus is spreading rapidly in China and has caused illnesses in at least 25 other countries, including the U.S. The organism is a member of a family of viruses that not only causes the common cold, but other, more serious, respiratory illnesses. Because the virus is new, information is evolving by the hour.
“The goal is to make the CIDRAP COVID-19 Resource Center a comprehensive, authoritative, one-stop resource on COVID-19, complete with relevant information for public health professionals; members of the media; and international, national, and local policymakers or elected officials,” said Michael T. Osterholm, University of Minnesota Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health and director of CIDRAP. “COVID-19 is a global public health threat we cannot afford to take lightly.”