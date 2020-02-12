Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Bitterly cold. Light snow this evening giving way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Light snow this evening giving way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.