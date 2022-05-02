St. Olaf stabbing suspect in custody Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 2, 2022 May 2, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Schulenburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A St. Olaf College student is suspected of stabbing another student with whom he had a prior relationship. Three other students were injured while subduing the suspect. The Northfield Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Ytterboe Hall, according to a news release from the police department. The 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday. William Schulenburg, 20, was arrested and taken to the Rice County Jail, where he remains pending charges Monday. According to a preliminary investigation, police believe Schulenburg came to the residential hall where the victim and friends were gathered armed with a hammer and a knife.Schulenburg allegedly attacked the victim and she sustained multiple head injuries.Three male students, two age 19 and one age 21 received non-life threatening injuries while they protected the victim and subdued the suspect. Two were treated at Northfield Hospital. No further information is being released at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspect Victim William Schulenburg Crime Medicine Criminal Law Law Police Custody Student Head Injury Injury Olaf Campus Olaf College Stabbing News Release Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former NHS baseball player Ethan Lanthier Post employees volunteer in effort to combat local food insecurity Outstanding Northfield High School athlete Lanthier transitions to college ball Plan for Archer House redevelopment currently involves 3 phases Arcadia school continues tradition of guest artist residency Upcoming Events May 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, May 2, 2022 May 4 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 4, 2022 May 6 Unity on Division Fri, May 6, 2022 May 7 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Durum market remains flat, unimpressive Pennsylvania House of Representatives passes package of bills that would reverse ban on fracking in Delaware River Basin Amazon Freevee Announces ‘Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis’ (VIDEO) TV Pilots 2022: All of the New Network Shows in the Works