A St. Olaf College student is suspected of stabbing another student with whom he had a prior relationship. Three other students were injured while subduing the suspect. 

The Northfield Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Ytterboe Hall, according to a news release from the police department. 

The 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday. 

William Schulenburg, 20, was arrested and taken to the Rice County Jail, where he remains pending charges Monday. 

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe Schulenburg came to the residential hall where the victim and friends were gathered armed with a hammer and a knife.

Schulenburg allegedly attacked the victim and she sustained multiple head injuries.

Three male students, two age 19 and one age 21 received non-life threatening injuries while they protected the victim and subdued the suspect. Two were treated at Northfield Hospital. 

No further information is being released at this time.

