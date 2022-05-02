A St. Olaf College student came in through a dorm room window and allegedly attacked an ex-girlfriend with a hammer and a knife.
The young woman and three young men who intervened were injured. All are expected to recover.
William Schulenburg, 20, of Chanhassen, was charged with premeditated attempted murder Monday in Rice County District Court. He also was charged with three felony accounts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police officers and paramedics responded to a reported stabbing at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Ytterboe Hall, according to a news release from the Northfield Police Department.
A 19-year-old woman was taken to the Northfield Hospital before officers arrived.
Officers followed a trail of blood into a dorm room and found Schulenburg with blood all over his hands, according to the charging complaint. When asked if he had hurt someone, Schulenburg allegedly responded, “myself and others, yes.”
A hammer and an open folding knife were found in the dorm room.
Three young men, ages 19, 19 and 21, said they witnessed and stopped the attack. They said Schulenburg came in with a hammer and a knife and started swinging. The woman reportedly was stabbed and hit with the hammer in the head multiple times.
All three young men were injured in the confrontation. Two of the men were treated at the Northfield Hospital. One had a cut hand and one had a headache.
One man told police he had a gathering in his dorm room and he told Schulenburg he could not come because of a no contact order prohibiting Schulenburg from having contact with his ex-girlfriend. He showed an officer text messages in which Schulenburg asked him to make the woman leave but he refused. Schulenburg then responded: “Actions have consequences.”
A Northfield officer went to the hospital and found the woman bleeding from her head and with blood running down her face, arms and hands, according to the court complaint.
The woman said Schulenburg stabbed her and she believed he was trying to kill her. She said they had broken up a few months ago and the college had issued a no contact order.
Schulenburg admitted to police he brought a knife and a hammer to the dorm and hit the woman on the head, the charges allege. He reportedly said he wanted to hurt the woman because he was hurting on the inside.
He reportedly said he might have injured others as they tried to get him away from the woman.
Schulenburg remains in the Rice County Jail pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.