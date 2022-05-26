Growing up in Miami, Natalie Warren attended a downtown arts-oriented school and obsessively practiced the saxophone.
"I did nothing outdoorsy," Warren said in a Zoom interview last week.
Hard to believe years later that same artsy musician paddled 2,000 miles from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay with another St. Olaf friend and a dog they adopted along the way.
Warren's book, "Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, 2000 miles to the Artic" was published recently by the University of Minnesota Press. The 2011 St. Olaf College graduate will return to Northfield for an author talk on Tuesday at the library.
"I won't be reading from the book," she explained. "I'll use a multi-media presentation with songs and poems that's been inspired from the landscape of the journey. I've been tweaking the storytelling part for the last 10 years."
Warren, who was an Environmental Studies and Policy major at St. Olaf, is currently working on her Ph.D. dissertation based on similar ecological themes explored in her book.
Still best friends
Although Warren grew up in Florida and Ann Raiho hailed from in InverGrove Heights, the two met first as 15-year olds at a Boundary Waters camp and became fast friends. A few years later, they both attended another summer camp where they endured a 50-day canoe trip into Canada. Both women became hooked on the adventure of long-distance paddling.
When both women enrolled at St. Olaf College, their friendship continued to grow as did their shared passion with paddling. They often paddled the Cannon River, especially to prepare for a 450-mile journey on the Yukon River.
"Everyone was so mad at Ann for organizing that trip," Warren recalled with a laugh. "That one was hard."
Despite some choppy waters during their 2011 epic journey, Warren said she values their long friendship and their long phone conversations.
"The stars just aligned for us," she said.
So, when Raiho showed up at Warren's St. Olaf dorm room with a copy of Eric Sevareid's classic 1935 book "Canoeing with the Cree" and urged her friend to read it, Warren recalls that it was like the decision to go on the epic trip had already been made.
"When we graduated in 2011, there was a recession, no one was hiring and future prospects were discouraging," she said. "I read that Sevareid book cover to cover and knew that we were going to make the trip."
Despite the physical barriers, roaming wolves, hungry black bears, dangerous flooding, broken tree limbs, shallow lakes and hidden boulders, the female paddlers held tight to the belief that they would complete the arduous journey that no women had done before.
"There were many more reasons not to do this trip than to continue," she said. "There were so many risks, including unrelenting winds, carnivorous polar bears, snake nests, sweltering heat, and constant hunger."
So, two days after graduation, the two friends—the first women to make this expedition— set out on the three-month canoe expedition that would not only test their character and friendship, but their physical strength and fortitude. Their adventure of a lifetime is now captured on the book's pages.
In her book, Warren documents the quiet moments of joy at paddling through a pristine landscape that not only took one's breath away but the words to adequately describe it. She also retraces the constant pitfalls of the women's trek in her spellbinding account.
The two faced unexpected trials like navigating violent rapids between jutting boulders where one false move would have killed them. Another harrowing time was a difficult night paddle on Lake Winnipeg that felt like "paddling through space."
Warren remembers another emotional moment mostly because of its odd juxtaposition: About half-way through the trip, longstanding tensions over her own carelessness versus Raiho's much more cautious attitude about safety erupted into a screaming match just as the pink and green streaks on the Northern Lights danced across the night sky.
Some of the most serious takeaways from the journey executed 11 years ago, she said, stemmed from witnessing the destructive impact agricultural chemicals had upon the environment and water.
Warren said audiences have been receptive to her message about the changing climate, environmental pollution and chemical erosion during her spring public library book tour that has taken her through many small agricultural towns like Northfield. "There's not been a political divide when it comes to healthy land," she said.
As for Warren's upcoming visit to her old college town to talk about her adventure of a lifetime, she said she hopes to see some of her former professors in the audience.
"The four years I spent in Northfield were very meaningful," she said.