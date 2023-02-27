During a backdrop of swirling snowflakes, St. Olaf College introduced Susan Rundell Singer as its 12th president.
The college's first woman president was introduced on the Tuesday in a special chapel service followed by a welcome reception hosted by the Student Government Association. Also part of the introduction was lunch with students, and sessions with others in the campus community, including faculty and staff.
Rundell Singer conducted a brief Zoom interview with the Northfield News from Buntrock Commons, the student center.
"I love the snow," said Rundell Singer. "It's time to come home."
A native of upstate New York, Rundell Singer already has Northfield roots. For 30 years, she served as the Laurence McKinley Gould Professor in the Biology and Cognitive Science Departments at Carleton College, where she also directed the Perlman Center for Learning and Teaching.
"What a blessing to come back to Northfield and be with old friends while making new friends," she said. "I couldn't dream of a better job."
Rundell Singer, who has lived in Winter Park, Florida the past seven years will be returning to Northfield officially by June 1 when her new position begins. She has been serving as the vice president for academic affairs and provost at Rollins College, where she is also a professor in the Department of Biology.
Rundell Singer said she plans to move into the new president's residence currently under construction on campus. She and her husband, Gary, have three grown children and a new puppy named Emmy.
According to St. Olaf College communications, the college will hold a formal inauguration ceremony during the fall semester, once President-elect Rundell Singer has moved into her new role.
Award winning plant biologist
Rundell Singer earned her bachelor's degree, master's degree and PhD in biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. She is an American Association for the Advancement of Science fellow and recipient of the American Society of Plant Biology teaching award and Botanical Society of America Charles Bessey award.
As a research scientist who has studied legumes as a protein source, Rundell Singer also served as the director for the Division of Undergraduate Education at the National science Foundation. While at NSF, she led efforts to advance undergraduate STEM education across 14 federal agencies, overseeing a $350 million annual budget and investment portfolio of #1.2 billion.
As the first woman president in St. Olaf College's history, Rundell Singer succeeds David R. Anderson, a 1974 alum, who is retiring after being in the top job since 2006.
The St. Olaf Board of Regents appointed her to the position by a unanimous vote. Board of Regents Chair Jay Lund said the search committee put their hearts into this process.
"She is taking the helm of an institution that has seem incredible progress over the last 17 years under the leadership of President Anderson, and we're excited about how she will build on this success," Lund said.
Lund added, "In Susan, we have found a president with a national reputation, local ties, impeccable credentials, and the experience to lead St. Olaf to new levels. We couldn't be more thrilled with the result. Susan embodies the mission of St. Olaf and shares our vision for the college's future."