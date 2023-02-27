During a backdrop of swirling snowflakes, St. Olaf College introduced Susan Rundell Singer as its 12th president.

Susan Rundell Singer was named the 12th president of St. Olaf College, the first woman to hold the title. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

