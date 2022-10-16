DSCF1835-HDR.jpg

Streams of light fill the common spaces of the new residence buildings on St. Olaf Avenue. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
With the opening of the sleekly designed residence halls and townhouses on Ole Avenue, 440 St. Olaf College students have a brand new place to reside this academic year.
DSCF1844-HDR.jpg

Bright colors greet residents inside the new dorms on St. Olaf Avenue. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
StO dorms2.JPG

A service in Boe Chapel preceded the ribbon cutting on St. Olaf Avenue. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
StOdorms5.JPG

St. Olaf College President David Anderson addresses the crowd before the ribbon cutting for the new residences on St. Olaf Avenue. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
DSCF1802-HDR.jpg

A modern, sleek style pervades the new residence halls lining St. Olaf Avenue. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
StOdorms7.JPG

The ceremonial ribbon cutting to commemorate the sleekly designed townhouses and residence halls took place on St. Olaf Avenue Thursday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments