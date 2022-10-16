With the opening of the sleekly designed residence halls and townhouses on Ole Avenue, 440 St. Olaf College students have a brand new place to reside this academic year.
On Thursday morning, St. Olaf celebrated the completion of the residence halls, which house 60% seniors and 40% juniors, and the townhouses that house all seniors. The celebration began with an 11 a.m. chapel service and then moved outside on a chilly, blustery day for an 11:30 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony.
The speakers at the chapel service were Jan van den Kieboom, owner of Workshop Architects; Tom Boldt, CEO of The Boldt Company (and a St. Olaf alum, class of 1974); and Pamela McDowell, former associate dean of students for residence life and current Title IX and Section 504 coordinator.
"Thank you to everyone who made this project come to reality," said McDowell. "This is really an incredible feat. For 30 years we've wanted to de-densify. Now we've done that with community and intentionality."
McDowell explained that housing needs and desires change in students as they advance in age. She said hundreds of students provided their input over the years into the design and amenities of the new residences.
"When I see this project I see the making of lifelong friends," she said.
Boldt said one of the key features of the new residence building is the emphasis on common spaces where students can gather.
"Now they can cook together, study together and build fires together," he said.
College President David Anderson told the assembled crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony that the new housing units are not ostentatious, but they are very nice.
"When recent graduates rent their first apartment, they're likely to be a downgrade from these," he said, soliciting laughter.
