A photo showing the upturned faces of the members of the St. Olaf Band surrounding music director and conductor Dr. Timothy Mahr says it all. For 29 years, Mahr was embraced, engulfed and enchanted by his student musicians.
But, this summer, the 67-year old professor of music who holds the Robert Scholz Endowed Chair in Music at St. Olaf will be stepping out of the circle and retiring from the work he has embodied since 1994.
As a 1978 St. Olaf graduate, Mahr said there were always other job offers coming his way from big universities with impressive graduate programs, but none of them ever tempted him to stray from the Northfield campus.
“None of those offers ever had more appeal than what I already had,” he said. “The quality of the St. Olaf students was most attractive to me.”
Jo Ann Polley, professor emerita in music at St. Olaf, said she and Mahr have worked together and known each other for about 40 years.
“From the time Timothy Mahr took the podium in September of 1994, I knew that the beloved St. Olaf Band was in good hands,” said Polley. “He has nurtured the ensemble to rich and unforeseen heights with great humbleness and musical passion.”
Polley continued her praise for her former colleague: “All of us at St. Olaf have benefitted from his creativity, knowledge, spirituality, speaking prowess, and compositional expertise. He has taught and mentored many future music educators, musicians and composers. His legacy will live forever.”
Out on a high note
Mahr said he’s been trying, this last year, to absorb as much as possible, as he works to make his transition away from the music department as smooth as possible.
“I wrestled with the decision of when to retire,” he explained.
Two equally important factors influenced his decision to retire sooner rather than later: his wife Jill’s health and his commissioned work as a composer.
Jill Mahr, who is a flute instructor at St. Olaf College as well as the director of the handbell choirs and a member of the Mankato Symphony, recently received an “all clear” cancer report. As for the commissioned pieces, the acclaimed composer who has written more than 100 works has received five so far with one pending.
Student focused
Three of his former students are also band directors at colleges and universities including Gustavus Adolphus, UCLA and Winona State. Many more are teaching music at elementary, middle school and high schools.
One of those hundreds of students Mahr has made an indelible impression upon is Sienna Olson, who served as the president of the St. Olaf Band this year.
“Playing in band with Dr. Mahr has taught me that vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness,” said Olson. “Dr. Mahr is a teacher first, before all else. He has hundreds of his own students following their dreams. However, Mahr has reached thousands more through the teachers he has brought up and released into the world to do good and lift young people up. The music comes first for Dr. Mahr, but also the people. It’s the love that he has for each of his students that makes this community so safe and that makes the music so impactful.”
Live from Orchestra Hall
“The students were flying high,” said Mahr, recalling the May 5 tribute concert that attracted 1,500 music fans to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. “It was a triumphant Friday night in the Twin Cities.”
The concert program included one of his own compositions, “A Plaintive Cry, A Hopeful Dream” from 2019, as well as a premiere performance of “Ride the Wind” by Jonathan Bartz, a 2008 graduate, and another premiere performance of “Thoughts and Prayers” from 2023 by graduating seniors Adam Pazandark ‘23 and Lucas Kramarczuk ‘23.
Mahr said the pre-concert alumni dinner at Westminster Presbyterian Church, which featured a career highlights video and the chance to greet many former students and parents, was “a big love fest.”
{div}But once he donned his conductor tails “without dropping a downbeat,” Mahr was once again focused on the music.
“It was one of the best nights of my life,” he said.
Cleaning out the office
For nearly 30 years, Mahr has occupied Room 116 in Christianson Music Hall. Today, when he looks around the cluttered space, he thinks of the countries the band toured: Norway, Mexico, France, Spain, Italy, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, England, Ireland, Wales and Japan.
He thinks about playing in iconic performance venues, such as Carnegie Hall in New York City, Ireland’s National Concert Hall and the Chicago Symphony Center and in churches and concert halls across the United States — from Florida and Texas to New York and California.
But, most of all, his office, filled with memories, reminds him of the band members — the students who added their music to his life.
Books are stacked in one corner, waiting for him to start to dismantle his office and move his keepsakes to his home studio.
“It’s time for a changing of the guard,” he said.
{div}He knows he needs to clear it out, so that his successor, Dr. Henry Dorn, can move in. Just like his predecessor Miles “Mity” Johnson, who taught music at St. Olaf for 37 years, did for him.
“It’s been such a privilege to be entrusted with this position for the time I had it,” he said. “I’m handing it off to a great person. Now, I can sit back and hear what the future sounds like.”