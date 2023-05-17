A photo showing the upturned faces of the members of the St. Olaf Band surrounding music director and conductor Dr. Timothy Mahr says it all. For 29 years, Mahr was embraced, engulfed and enchanted by his student musicians.

Timmarh3.JPG

Retiring music professor Dr. Timothy Mahr will begin to clean out his St. Olaf office later this summer after he returns from taking the band on a concert tour in Japan. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Mahr conducting.jpg

Dr. Timothy Mahr conducts the St. Olaf Band. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
ORCH HALL grp shot.jpeg

The St. Olaf Band performs a tribute concert at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis for longtime band conductor, music professor and St. Olaf alum, Timothy Mahr ‘78. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
Tim Mahr 4.jpg

Retiring band conductor Timothy Mahr leads the St. Olaf Band, dressed in concert tuxedo with tails. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
TimMahr5.jpg

Conductor Timothy Mahr is surrounded by the members of the St. Olaf Band. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
Timmahr1.JPG

Dr. Timothy Mahr has occupied the same office for 29 years, after inheriting it from Miles “Mity” Johnson. Mahr’s successor, Dr. Henry Dorn, will be moving into the space later this summer. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

