May Monday night rehearsal.jpg

The emphasis of the first part of Beau Chant Community Choir’s spring concert “Sing On, Dance On” is about the art and fun of singing, while the second part focuses on music about dance. (Photo courtesy of Dione Belling)

While studies have shown that music does something positive for our brains, Beau Chant Community Choir member Richard Jorgensen believes that choral music has the added benefit of being part of a supportive and caring circle.

May 2023 Rehearsal.jpg

Members of Beau Chant Community Choir rehearse selections for the upcoming spring concert on Sunday at St. Luke’s Church. (Photo courtesy of Dione Belling)

