Ella Sollom, Kaillie Sorem and Julia Splichal were named the 2022 DJJD ambassadors. (Bridgette Hallcock Photography)

It was an exciting finale to the Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration at the Northfield Middle School when five new 2022 DJJD Ambassadors were selected to promote Northfield over the next year. Fourteen candidates participated to an auditorium full of family, friends and dignitaries from over 40 different communities throughout the state, known as the Sparkle Section.

Kaillie Sorem

Kaillie Sorem was surprised to feel the crown on her head, as she was named a 2022 DJJD ambassador. (Bridgette Hallcock Photography)
Ella Sollom

Ella Sollom expresses shock, as she receives the crown as one of the 2022 DJJD ambassadors. (Bridgette Hallcock Photography)
Julia Splichal

Julia Splichal was thrilled to receive the crown as a 2022 DJJD ambassador. (Bridgette Hallcock Photography)
Joey Koktavy

Joey Koktavy is named one of the 2022 DJJD junior ambassadors. (Bridgette Hallcock Photography)
Kaillee Sorem, Ella Sollom, Julia Splichal and JRS Joey Koktavy and Emelia Wagner

Kaillee Sorem, Ella Sollom, Julia Splichal and JRS Joey Koktavy and Emelia Wagner are the 2022 DJJD ambassadors and junior ambassadors. (Bridgette Hallcock Photography)

