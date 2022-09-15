It was an exciting finale to the Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration at the Northfield Middle School when five new 2022 DJJD Ambassadors were selected to promote Northfield over the next year. Fourteen candidates participated to an auditorium full of family, friends and dignitaries from over 40 different communities throughout the state, known as the Sparkle Section.
The three new ambassadors are Ella Sollom, Kaillie Sorem and Julia Splichal. The two new junior ambassadors are Emelia Wagner and Joey Koktavy. Julia Splichal was also awarded the Golden Heart Award, which is an award voted on by the candidates as the person who displays the most warmth, selflessness, helping others, volunteers tirelessly, passionate, possesses utmost integrity and is a positive role model. Julia received $250 for this award which was donated by Lemke Building & Remodeling.
The selection panel was made up of three out of town individuals who look for communication skills, poise, personality and most importantly a team of five that will work together over the next year. They conducted formal interviews, had an evening of social judging, and attended the ‘Meet the Candidate” event prior to last night’s coronation.
During the prior 2 1/2 months all the candidates participated in a number of activities including volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, distributed brochures to downtown businesses, spent an evening with the residents of Ruth’s House of Hope, helped with Laura Baker Services Assn Summer Fun Day and learned the history at the Northfield Historical Society. They also held a pancake breakfast and spaghetti dinner fundraisers, as well as a car wash. They enjoyed a bowling day at Flaherty Lanes with the current ambassadors, a special Movie Night at Cannon Valley Cinema, a fun day of ‘popsicles in the park’, had interviewing and branding yourself workshops with industry leaders, mock interview sessions, as well as several rehearsals for coronation.
The outgoing 2022 DJJD Ambassadors made up of Amaya Monroe, Ella Pribyl, Hailey Malecha and Jr Ambassadors Elouise Jones and Maddie Malecha have spent the last year representing Northfield and gave heartfelt speeches about how this program has made them much stronger and confident. Amaya, Ella & Hailey were each presented with a scholarship from Galen Malecha, DJJD General Chair. The Juniors were given gift cards in appreciation of their year.
The entire Aquatennial family was in attendance which included Northfield’s own 2020-2021 DJJD Ambassador Kaia Schomburg, who was crowned Queen of the Lakes last July, as well as Commodore Scott Swenson who is a Northfield native. Queen Kaia presented the Queen’s Charm to Hailey Malecha who was selected to represent Northfield at next year’s Aquatennial. The Aquatennial values volunteerism and each years presents one of our own with the Honorary Commodore Award.
This year’s recipient was General Chairman Galen Malecha who joined the DJJD Committee in 1983 helping organize the Drum & Bugle Corps competition. He has chaired the Carnival, Parade, Sponsor Banners, Coronation and worked with the Jaycees to organize the bands at the entertainment center. In 2019 he was elected as General Chairman and has seen the committee through not only the pandemic but some prior inclement weather that caused a financial stress on the committee. Through 2022, he has remained a positive force and a great leader for DJJD
The ambassadors will make over 90 appearances around the state promoting Northfield and volunteering and growing into leadership roles.
