"Everything is content," exclaimed Jackie Johnson, at the April Chamber membership series luncheon.
Johnson, owner and CEO of Johnson House Creative in Northfield, told the crowded room at the Northfield Golf Club that "social media is a consistent relationship."
Wednesday's Chamber luncheon turned into more of a workshop when Johnson, guest speaker and social media guru, handed out worksheets and suggested attendees partner up. One worksheet explained social media content idea prompts, which the other was a chart where participants could log five content pillars and jot down three to four post ideas for each.
The room went quiet, as attendees filled out their charts.
Mikayla Laudenschlager, social media and marketing associate at Taylor Truck Line Inc., said she uses social media all the time to communicate with the company's 320 drivers, whose routes take them all across the contiguous 48 states, as well as the staff located in the main office here in Northfield.
Laudenschlager said she most frequently posts about company events, driver profiles, driver anniversaries, and announcements celebrating whenever a driver pays off a lease on a truck.
"We also have an employee Facebook group," she said. "Our employees love seeing throwback to history posts, reading about milestones events and who has been receiving awards."
She said she uses mostly Facebook and Instagram to communicate on social media. Most of her posts are about company culture and behind the scenes stories. Since Taylor Truck Lines Inc. does not publish a company newsletter, she feels like social media is the best way to market her company and keep employees in the information loop.
"I plan a month in advance," she said. "I've got May already scheduled."
She explained that leading up to a milestone event like last year's 65th anniversary party in December at the Armory, she scheduled a batch of posts that anticipated the celebration.
Social media tips
"Be a producer, not a consumer," said Johnson. "Social media differentiates your business."
"Be engaging," she said. "Help people see inside your business."
Create your social media strategy by deciding which medium to use. Johnson recommends using Facebook, Instagram, Meta and Linkedin. She said creating a content calendar helps businesses plan ahead and keeps them focused on expanding marketing opportunities.
"Set a goal for a set number of posts per week," she advised. "Try to shoot for between two to four."
Batch out a month of posts
Johnson said she likes to "batch out" a month of posts for her clients by scheduling them ahead of time. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, works great for businesses that are rolling out messaging regarding current inventory, sales and promotions, and news and announcements.
She also recommends boosting posts on Facebook: "It's worth it to pay to be strategically in front of your audience."
She said buying advertising on Facebook and Linkedin are options used to increase the number of eyes on and likes for your product.
As a reminder, Johnson said "Your content should align with the brand's values, purposes, positioning, tone of voice and general aesthetic. Always include your business logo and website address, too."
She advises social media users to measure and review results regularly.
"That way, you can get the multiplication effect," she said.