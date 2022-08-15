Thespians from across the state will descend upon Faribault Aug. 19-20 for the biannual festival of 20-minute plays called Fast*Fest. Sponsored by Minnesota Association of Community Theatres, the festival will feature workshops and productions from eight community theater groups from across the state.

The Paradise Center for the Arts will play host (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield choreographer Shari Setchell demonstrates a dance move during a recent workshop. (Photo courtesy of Julianna Skluzacek)
Krista Johnson, of Austin, wrote and stars in “Judy” from 7th Street Players. The 20-minute play is about the legendary Judy Garland. (Photo courtesy of Julianna Skluzacek)

