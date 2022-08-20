A Rice County Sheriff's Office sergeant did not have time to avoid striking an intoxicated woman who was lying in a road in January, a State Patrol investigation has determined.
No criminal charges will be filed against Sgt. Trevor Peterson, who struck Stephanie Wesley, 52, of Faribault, on Highway 60 just east of Morristown around 2 a.m. Jan. 29.
A Minnesota State Patrol report received Aug. 9 did not recommend any charges to be filed in the case. The report was based on dash cam footage from the deputy’s squad and a reconstruction of the accident.
The report found Peterson was traveling at or below the posted speed limit on the unlit highway did not have time to react to avoid hitting Wesley.
She died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol level of 0.24, according to the State Patrol.
To avoid a conflict of interest, Rice County Attorney John Fossum asked the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office to review the findings.
On Friday Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem declined to issue any charges.
“The investigation into this tragic incident is now closed. We appreciate the careful work of the Minnesota State Patrol in completing the investigation, and the assistance of the Olmsted County Attorney in reviewing the file for potential charges,” Fossum said in a statement.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.