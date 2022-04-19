Sharing Our Roots has a lofty mission statement: "To advance a resilient agriculture system that demonstrates the power to heal our lands, nourish our communities and prepare emerging farmers."
Now, with a new executive director, three new staff members, six new board members, and a new office at 205 S. Water St. in downtown Northfield, the nonprofit organization is better equipped to hit the mark.
Rocky Casillas Aguirre recently took over as executive director.
"I am excited to step into this role and to work with our team and new group of farmers in modeling a new way of farming in our region — one that respects the land and wildlife, and is rooted in community," said Aguirre.
Aguirre, who was born in Maltrata, a small rural town the size of Northfield in Mexico's state of Veracruz, attended Bridgewater Elementary school and graduated in 2010 from Northfield High School. Armed with a bachelor's degree in Wildlife Management from the University of Minnesota and a master's degree in Conservation from Antioch University New England, he brings a broadened world perspective to his new position.
In 2015, Aguirre spent three months in Kenya during graduate school where he studied conservation techniques for protecting livestock from depredation.
"That was a culture shock," he said. "I was living in a tent with no electricity, no plumbing, no fresh foods and few government resources. It toughened me up. It was a huge glimpse into the real lives of Kenyans."
Aguirre said he learned a few words and phrases in Swahili and Samburo, but the most important lessons he learned from the family he lived with and the people he met concerned human nature.
"What struck me was how generous people were," he said. "I must have had hundreds of cups of tea with people who could barely afford daily necessities."
That basic kindness and selflessness — coming from a place of scarcity not abundance — personally showed him a softer, yet effective type of leadership. with many qualities he admired.
Now, in his current role, Aquirre can put his passion for restoring land and water, along with his interest in social justice, to work. Megan O'Hara, Sharing Our Roots board chair, said Aquirre embodies the culture and values of the organization.
"He brings cultural experience and a personal understanding of the challenges immigrants and young famers face in our farming and food systems," she said.
Additional staff and board members
New staff members include Dawn Wegscheid, operations manager; Danielle Piraino, farm site manager; and Noemi Carreon, community connector, who will help connect Latinx famers in the Northfield/Faribault area to land and resources and address food insecurity in low-income neighborhoods.
Six new board members have also joined the Sharing Our Roots Board of Directors.
Kanko Akakpovi, SNAP educator at UMN-Extension, works primarily with low-income families around nutrition and healthy food access. Connor Rohwer, Carleton graduate, is passionate about youth education and tutors at East Lake Library. Daniel Hernandez, biology professor and the chair of Carleton’s Biology Department, works with local farmers around sustainable land management practices.
Additionally, Gwen Anderson, owner of The Local Plate food truck, actively promotes buying local and supports small farmers in our region. Virginia Kearney, retired teacher and co-founder of St. Louis Park preschool, advocates for farming opportunities in urban settings. Antonia Cristofaro-Hark, Duluth stonemason, was raised in Northfield and has spent time organizing around worker’s rights and environmental justice.