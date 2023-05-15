Facing a dramatic decline in the number of applicants for open positions, the Northfield Police Department is looking at a number of options to attract qualified candidates and retain the high quality officers it already has.
At Tuesday night’s work session, Police Chief Mark Elliott talked with councilors about the complexities of meeting staffing needs at a time when departments are engaged in increasingly fierce competition over a shallower pool of applicants for police officer positions.
Just four years ago, Elliott reported that more than 50 candidates applied for an open police officer position in Northfield. This year, only 10 did — and with many of those applicants looking at other positions as well, Northfield needs to offer an attractive package to secure their services.
“Because it’s so competitive, we really have to work hard to compress the hiring process, in order to, if we have people who are interested, get them on board right away, before someone else snatches them up,” Elliott said.
Elliott explained to councilors that a variety of factors have collided to rapidly shrink the pool of applicants. Central to the hiring crisis is a dramatic decline in the number of young people choosing to pursue a law enforcement career.
Notably, Minnesota is one of just a handful of states that requires officers to obtain a two- or four-year college degree in law enforcement. Due to concerns about rising college costs, a growing number of young people are eschewing college altogether.
“The cost of college is a hindrance for a lot of folks,” Elliott said. “Even a two-year degree is something that, for a lot of people, they looked into that and (thought), ‘I’m going to spend this much money?’ and turned away.”
Shifting generational attitudes and perceptions of the occupation also appear to be playing a role. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and other highly publicized police incidents, policing has been subjected to unprecedented scrutiny and criticism.
Elliott said that, as members of “Generation Z” enter the workforce, it’s becoming clear that many have different priorities and expectations from their parents. Part of that is a desire to work for an employer with a strong brand and reputation.
In addition, young people are looking for jobs that offer a healthy work-life balance. A career in law enforcement can offer intensity and frequent stress, especially when working in a department that is short staffed on a regular basis.
As part of that desire for a healthy work-life balance, the number of young officers willing to work overtime has significantly declined. By contrast, previous generations of officers often saw working overtime as a vital opportunity to build up wealth and get ahead in their careers.
While overtime workers might be paid at a higher rate, Elliott said that it allowed departments like Northfield’s to cover their community’s needs with a smaller staff, ultimately allowing for net savings, due to the lack of need to pay benefits for additional workers.
Even before the number of officers entering the field fell, Elliott said that he and other local law enforcement leaders had already determined that, due to the reduced interest in working overtime, departments would need to hire more officers to maintain the same level of service.
Not only are fewer young people pursuing a law enforcement career, but many experienced officers have been successfully wooed by rising wages in the private sector. Others, from the Baby Boom generation, may simply be reaching a natural retirement age.
With such comprehensive challenges, Elliott said that many departments have simply not been able to maintain the same levels of service. Others have lowered their hiring standards, but that can raise the risk of the kind of misconduct incidents that have tarnished the occupation’s brand.
Northfield has tried to take a proactive approach to bringing more officers into the field. In partnership with Riverland Community College, the Northfield Police Department has been able to bring a law enforcement degree program to Northfield.
Part of the Northfield Community College Collaborative Program, the associate’s degree in law enforcement, is designed to build a pipeline for local students to enter the field. WINGS (Women in Northfield Giving Support) has supported the program, with the goal of increasing diversity in law enforcement by providing scholarships for women and people of color.
However, the Department is considering other options to retain and attract quality staff. Based on what has worked in other communities, options could include not only signing bonuses, but also retention bonuses, as well as increased salaries and more generous benefit packages.
While bringing new officers into the field or recruiting an experienced officer to come to Northfield is valuable, Elliott said that retaining high quality officers is a must, given that the officer onboarding process generally takes six to eight months.
“The cost of training a new employee in time and in money is extremely high,” he said. “Even if we get a very experienced officer from somewhere else, there’s still going to be a period of time that we have to train them.”