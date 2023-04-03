...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Minnesota...
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
Weather hazards can happen anytime, anywhere. The key to maintaining your personal safety and well-being is to be aware of the threats, be prepared and know how to respond when those threats are approaching. Understanding these threats and knowing what to do when severe weather is approaching can save lives.
This Severe Weather Awareness Week, ask yourself a simple but important question: “Am I Ready?”
Thinking through the answer now could be a life saver.
To help residents, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, along with the National Weather Service, sponsor an annual Severe Weather Awareness Week. An easy way to prepare is by participating in the week’s events. The statewide tornado drills provide an excellent opportunity for residents to prepare their homes, families, neighborhoods and community.
This year, Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 17-21, with Tornado Drill Day Thursday, April 20.
During the afternoon and evening drills, local sirens and all NOAA weather radios in Minnesota and Wisconsin will emit a simulated tornado warning. Daily topics include Alerts and warnings on April 17; severe weather on April 18; lightning and hail on April 19; floods on April 19; tornadoes on April 20; and extreme heat on April 21.
To download the 2023 Severe Weather Awareness fact sheet, go to the Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management website.
Businesses, hospitals and other organizations are encouraged to practice emergency plans during the statewide tornado drill at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. A second drill at 6:45 p.m. takes place in most counties, including Rice County, allowing families and second-shift workers to practice sheltering plans.
Everyone is encouraged to create a plan, build an emergency kit and practice drills.
“Every individual, family and business should take this opportunity to prepare and practice their weather emergency plans,” says Jennifer Hauer-Schmitz, Rice County Emergency Management director. “Dangerous weather such as severe thunderstorms or tornados do not follow any kind of a pattern, and they are common in Minnesota. That is why it is so important to know what to do when the weather strikes—there’s no substitute for practice when the real thing comes along.
“Severe weather can and will occur, so it is more important than ever to practice safety measures and be prepared for whatever may occur. This year is a perfect time for the families to take advantage of Severe Weather Awareness Week to develop or review your family's emergency procedures and prepare for weather or other hazards.”
Don’t let severe weather catch you unprepared. Find more life-saving information at bit.ly/36QkgAi.