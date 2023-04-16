Several people gathering at a Northfield residence were injured Saturday night when a deck collapsed.
According to a Northfield Police Department release:
On April 15 at 8:27 p.m. a 911 caller reported that a residential deck had collapsed with about a dozen people on it and there were several people trapped and injured. Emergency responders from the Northfield Police Department, Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service, and Northfield Hospital EMS were dispatched to the call in the 800 block of Freemont Street E. in Northfield.
Several victims had minor injuries. One victim had a lower leg compound fracture. A couple victims had burns from a hot grill that was on the deck when it collapsed. One victim complained of chest pain. About half of the injured required treatment at the hospital and were transported to Northfield Hospital either by EMS or by private vehicles.
Additional first responders assisted on scene with assessment and medical treatment for the injured.
Initial assessment showed that the deck, which was about 7 feet off the ground, had separated from the ledger board on the house and collapsed inward toward the house. Building officials will follow up on determining the exact cause.
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
