Sean Allen will become the Ward 1 representative on the Northfield City Council beginning July 19 and serve until the end of the year. Allen has been named to serve out the remainder of City Councilor Suzie Nakasian's elected term. (Photo courtesy of the City of Northfield)
There's no longer an empty seat around the dais at Northfield City Council meetings.
Last week, councilors appointed Sean Allen to fill the vacated Ward 1 seat of Councilor Suzie Nakasian, who left the council at the end of June, citing personal reasons.
Allen was chosen at a special session before last week's City Council meeting. He will fill the last six months of Nakasian's term effective July 19. He has pledged to city officials that he will not seek office as a write-in candidate after his half-year term ends Dec. 31.
As of this writing, Kathleen Homes is running unopposed for the Ward 1 position.
A Northfield native, Allen graduated from St. Olaf College with a degree in political science. After graduation, he joined the Peace Corps and worked in Paraguay, where he became fluent in Spanish.
According to the city of Northfield, Allen's extensive experience in the nonprofit sector includes professional and volunteer experience in affordable and market rate housing, the arts, business, economic development, budgets, neighborhood revitalization, development finance, and a variety of other relevant tools and topics.
A member of the Northfield Planning Commission from 1996 to 1998, he served as chair part of that time. Allen moved to Rochester in 2000 for work and lived there for almost 20 years before returning to Northfield a few years ago to be closer to family.
“I grew up in Northfield and love this community,” Allen said in a statement to Northfield's communications department. “I want to serve the community and I have the specific skills and knowledge to contribute to the City Council during this short-term vacancy. I am strategic and excel at creative problem solving. I am a good listener and a fast learner.”
Allen has also been a high school track coach for 27 years.
“I want to re-enter community life here in Northfield, and I see an opportunity to bring my specific experience to the Northfield City Council,” said Allen.
