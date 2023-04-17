Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann stands with Commissioner of Education Willie Jett at last week's reception at the Northfield Middle School to honor Hillmann being named 2023 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Public Schools)
Last Thursday, two education organizations joined forces to sponsor a reception to honor Dr. Matt Hillmann for being named the 2023 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year, as well as being one of four finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year award.
At the program following the social hour, Erin Bailey, Northfield Director of Community Education, served as the emcee. Other speakers included Willie Jett, Minnesota Commissioner of Education; Dr. Deb Henton, MASA Executive Director; Nancy LaBissoniere, ATS&R Partner; Kevin Dahle, Northfield Education Association President; Mimi Keita, Northfield High School Alumni; Alejandra Santos, Northfield Parent and Rob Hardy, Northfield Poet Laureate and Former School Board Member, and Claudia Gonzalez-George, Northfield School Board Chair.
"We have come through a difficult time together, but even as the pandemic has eased we continue to face serious challenges," said Hardy, Northfield Poet Laureate and former school board member. "As we make the hard decisions that this imperfect world demands of us, the goal is not to create winners and losers. It’s to move forward together toward the best possible outcome for all of our students. We can only do this by following Matt’s example and remembering guiding principle number 8: “Give ourselves grace.”