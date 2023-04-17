Last Thursday, two education organizations joined forces to sponsor a reception to honor Dr. Matt Hillmann for being named the 2023 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year, as well as being one of four finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year award.

hillmann.jett.png

Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann stands with Commissioner of Education Willie Jett at last week's reception at the Northfield Middle School to honor Hillmann being named 2023 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Public Schools)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

