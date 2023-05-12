After four years of managing pandemic issues and two years of serious belt tightening, the Northfield School Board finally heard some good news regarding its financial future: for the first time since 2019, the district is not proposing a deficit budget.
"That's a good place to be," said Matt Hillmann, school district superintendent.
The 2023-24 budget, as proposed by Val Mertesdorf, finance director, indicated that the district's finances were back on track.
Getting to that point was a hardship on district staff, educators and students. With the steady decline in enrollment, along with decades of chronic state underfunding, the district was forced, as responsible financial stewards, to make significant cuts across the board. Those cuts reduced the budget by about 10%.
"So, while we are pleased with the financial trajectory moving forward, we do want to acknowledge the human toll that it has taken in our system and in our community,” said Hillmann.
Another bit of good news is that declining birth rates seem to be stabilizing, and after a 10-year decline in enrollment, a level birth rate allows the district to put a higher amount in reserve than the stated 14% goal.
Hillmann said another reason for the better outlook is the anticipated increase in funding from the Minnesota Legislature, which would affect the basic per-pupil formula. Hillmann said the budget includes a 4% increase in aid from the state, which is the lowest amount currently being discussed in St. Paul for the 2023-24 school year.
What does that mean for Northfield schools? An expenditure budget of $59.7 million, and anticipated revenues of $60.9 million.
The board is expected to approve the proposed budget at its next meeting on May 22.
In other news
Additionally, the board heard Nate Knudsen, director of technology, on leasing ninth generation Ipads, which would save the district $120 per student over using the 10th generation model.
The board also heard an update regarding energy guidelines that would implement stricter controls regarding personal appliances in classrooms. Board member Amy Goerwitz said she worried that teachers would not be able to express themselves in the classroom with too much regimentation.
Mertesdorf replied that classrooms that needed extra amenities considered essential, such as another refrigerator for the science room, would see their requests prioritized.
Board member Ben Miller asked when the LED lighting would be replaced in the schools. Mertesdorf replied that the district is looking to make those replacements in "bite sized chunks," rather than districtwide, since the price tag would be around $1 million.
Board member Jenny Nelson asked if staff needed more training to handle the energy guidelines, and Mertesdorf said the buildings and grounds staff were already making the necessary adjustments.
The meeting ended on a high note, with Hillmann saying that graduation rates for Northfield High School of 95.9% were once again far above the state average.