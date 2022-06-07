On 75 acres west of Northfield, off Highway 19, lies a patch of ground in the Cannon River Valley Watershed that likely represents the future of agriculture.
The land that once grew corn and soybeans, conventional crops grown in what was once rich, dense and black soil, has now been intentionally placed into transition.
Farmer Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin explained to a group of 20 visitors Thursday afternoon how Salvatierra Farm showcases an agricultural landscape that conserves soil, water and biodiversity.
The June 2 farm tour was a collaboration between Regenerative Agriculture Alliance (RAA) and Clean River Partners and sponsored by the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.
The group touring the farm were a mix of farmers, prospective farmers and community members interested in learning about farm systems that use regenerative practices to produce the food we eat.
Haslett-Marroquin battled the strong winds to describe the four phases of transitioning or establishing the land. In 2020, he said the pre-farm conditions were conventional corn and soybean rotation with no continual plant cover.
In 2021, basic farm infrastructure and select perennial crops were added, including planting 8,200 hazelnut trees and 3,500 elderberry stems on areas with steeper slope. Phase two also established an access driveway, water reservoirs, and a well, plus constructing a pump house and electrical infrastructure.
“We established a pasture with a barley nursing crop,” Haslett-Marroquin said. “All of which was mowed back for organic matter.”
A science and monitoring team started last year to measure the impact of the practices on soil and water health, he explained.
Phase three, 2022-23, requires replanting and transplanting 20 acres of hazelnut trees, marking 20 campsites to create a trail system in the wooded section of the farm, building as many as six broiler coops for the chickens, and adding a saw mill installation and woods management plan.
“The farm vision,” Haslett-Marroquin said, “is to scale regenerative poultry production in the region as an independent practitioner as well as through partnership and research.”
The point, then, is to create a model farm locally that can be replicated in the future across the state, region and country.
Haslett-Marroquin said there are a number of reasons chickens are at the top of the livestock list in regenerative agriculture. Raising and processing chickens is more accessible for small and beginning farmers; chickens turn their feed into food for soil quickly thanks to their fast digestive tracts; poultry production poses the least ecological risk to the land; raising broilers takes very little upkeep and only 65 days from chicks to processing; and poultry is the most culturally compatible with the broadest array of farmers and food chain workers.
The last phase, happening in 2023-24, continues development plans for an expanding farm ecosystem. Also, a farmhouse, events barn and machine shed are planned to be built. Eventually, agritourism infrastructure-campsites, rustic cabins, and further hiking trails are expected to be established through a partnership with Farmer’s Footprint.