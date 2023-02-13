Ruth’s House depends on an annual event to help fund its programs to help shelter area women and children who need a home.
Hundreds of Ruth’s House supporters dressed in variations of plaid filled the ballroom of the American Legion Saturday evening for the 20th annual Helping Hearts fundraising event that included a dinner, program and auction.
The festivities included photos with a tall Paul Bunyan, a lively dessert auction and a raucous auction to be the first table served dinner that came with a champagne teaser.
Derek Hoffman served as master of ceremonies; family advocate Paula Jameson welcomed staff; Ruth’s House board Chairman Jeff Sandgren and Outreach Coordinator Susan Stout offered greetings and introductions; and the founding mothers of Ruth’s House were introduced to the crowd.
A & J Storage, 1st United Bank and an anonymous donor donated over $10,000 towards Ruth’s House operational needs. Along with table sponsors, many community businesses and individuals donated silent auction items.
“Tonight we are together dedicated to providing safe shelter and resources for the women and children who most need our help,” said Suzanne Fox, executive director of Ruth’s House. “Thank you for helping to make our community a community where everyone has a safe place to call home.”
Ruth’s House depends on donations from the community for over two-thirds of its annual budget. The nonprofit must raise $331,000 through community support. The yearly budget expenses for programming is $492,000.
“I was thrilled to see the number of people that showed up to support and encourage Ruth’s House’s mission,” said Zella Vandervort, a volunteer. “Even though Ruth’s House is a wonderful program, without the community’s support it would have a difficult time succeeding. The diverse backgrounds of the people at the event showed me that Ruth’s House truly does have the whole community’s support and admiration.”
Ruth’s House was founded in Faribault in 2003 and manages a nine-unit transitional shelter for women and families, along with a sober home for women called Sarah House.
Ruth’s House provides affordable housing to help women and families on their way to a new beginning. Many of the women have experienced domestic violence, making security at Ruth’s House part of the mission to provide and protect residents with safe shelter.
Vandervort added that even though she is a relatively recent volunteer at Ruth’s House, she has been so impressed with the women she’s met there. “It’s so easy to get caught up in your own day-to-day struggles that you forget that there are others that have it worse,” she said. “Volunteering at Ruth’s House has, I feel, benefited me more than I could ever benefit them. I feel more grateful for what I have and at the same time, I can feel chastened for complaining about what I feel my life lacks. The women at Ruth’s House are happy to have the shelter and support of Ruth’s House because that’s all they and their children have. How can I complain when I am so blessed?”