Dr. Steven Amundson conducted the St. Olaf Orchestra at the 2021 St. Olaf Christmas Festival earlier this month. He is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 academic year after 41 years on the St. Olaf music staff. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
After gathering feedback from its community of students, faculty, staff, parents, and alumni, St. Olaf College has decided that the St. Olaf Christmas Festival will rotate venues.
Like last year, this year's annual holiday festival will again take place at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. In 2024, the festival returns to the Hill in conjunction with the college's sesquicentennial. The 2025 St. Olaf Christmas Festival will also be held on campus. After that, the college plans to initiate a two-year rotation between the two venues: two years at Orchestra Hall, followed by two years on campus.
The rotation between Orchestra Hall and the St. Olaf College campus will allow participating students and audiences to be part of a treasured St. Olaf and Northfield tradition — and to experience this memorable musical event in a world-class venue.
"We look forward to celebrating the Advent–Christmas–Epiphany season with you later this year, and for many years to come," said Anton Armstrong, Artistic Director of the St. Olaf Christmas Festival.
"I am pleased with the rotation plan that has been developed for the St. Olaf Christmas Festival, as I think it will afford the students and audience alike the best of both locations," said Armstrong. "The superior acoustics of Orchestra Hall provide our over 500 dedicated and talented student musicians the opportunity to present this internationally acclaimed program in one of the great concert halls of the United States. Yet, it is most fitting that we return the Christmas Festival to the St. Olaf College campus for 2024 and 2025 and the sense of 'Homecoming' it will provide as we celebrate the sesquicentennial of the founding of St. Olaf College in 1874."