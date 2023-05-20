After gathering feedback from its community of students, faculty, staff, parents, and alumni, St. Olaf College has decided that the St. Olaf Christmas Festival will rotate venues.

Steven Amundson St. Olaf College

Dr. Steven Amundson conducted the St. Olaf Orchestra at the 2021 St. Olaf Christmas Festival earlier this month. He is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 academic year after 41 years on the St. Olaf music staff. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
Dr. Anton Armstrong conducts the Massed Choirs and St. Olaf Orchestra during the 2019 Christmas Festival.jpg

Anton Armstrong conducts the Massed Choirs and St. Olaf Orchestra during the 2019 Christmas Festival. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)

 

