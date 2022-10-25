At its last meeting, the Northfield City Council the council approved a license agreement with the Riverwalk Market Fair to hold a winter version of the popular Saturday morning market inside the former Northfield News building.
The popularity of the market held at Bridge Square during the warmer months promoted the council to consider indoor options. The former News building at 115 5th St. E. was purchased last spring by the city, making it a sensible choice.
April Kopack, the manager of Riverwalk Market Fair, said the empty building could accommodate around 27 vendors. Currently, she said there are 40 vendors interested in participating.
Understanding how much energy is brought to downtown Northfield on Saturdays during Riverwalk Market Fair, the councilors voted unanimously to approve the license.
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 5, the Riverwalk Winter Market will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17. A special market is planned for Winter Walk on Dec. 8. In January 2023, the market will run the first Saturday of every month through April.
The News office is now located at 2010 Jefferson Rd, Suites A and B.
