Brianna, Josiah and Emory Hanson stand behind their Hanson Leather Company booth at Riverwalk Winter Market. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

For those consumers who take pride in shopping local during the winter holiday season, head inside the old Northfield News building during November and December Saturdays for a comfortable indoor shopping experience, filled with a plethora of homemade and handmade items.

Many vendors with a multitude of goods fill the large center room where Riverwalk Winter Market makes its home this season on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December 17. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
“Follow Your Angel” is the name of Melodie Lane’s business. Her booth is set up in the former advertising manager’s office of the old Northfield News building. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Artist Jean Johnson sits next to her Pet Face Portraits booth on a recent Saturday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Caleb Wentz, along with wife Betsy, are the owners of Rotational Roots and have been doing a thriving business during Winter Market Saturdays. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

