...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Caleb Wentz, along with wife Betsy, are the owners of Rotational Roots and have been doing a thriving business during Winter Market Saturdays. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Many vendors with a multitude of goods fill the large center room where Riverwalk Winter Market makes its home this season on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December 17. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Darkhorse Farms, a family-owned hemp-growing business, is licensed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. General manager and grow master, Jacob Iverson, manages the booth at a recent Winter Market. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Shoppers enjoy coming in from the cold to browse and buy at Winter Market in Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Pat McBride, owner of Twin Oaks Orchard in Wanamingo, displays a bounty of fruits grown in his orchard. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
For those consumers who take pride in shopping local during the winter holiday season, head inside the old Northfield News building during November and December Saturdays for a comfortable indoor shopping experience, filled with a plethora of homemade and handmade items.
Since Nov. 5, Riverwalk Market Fair vendors have set up shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the sprawling building at 115 5th St. W in downtown Northfield.
So far, said April Kopack, Riverwalk Market Fair manager, sales have been steady.
“For not knowing how a winter market would go, we certainly took a chance by stepping out of our traditional summer market mode,” said Kopack. “So far, we have been pleasantly surprised and energized by the welcome.”
Kopack estimates approximately 220-260 shoppers have visited the indoor market each Saturday, where 26-30 vendors bring their wares each week. At least 12 vendors rotate each week so shoppers will always enjoy new goodies.
So far this year, Kopack reported, the winter market averages right around $4300 in sales. For comparison, she said the summer market with 56 weekly vendors does an average of about $16,000 each Saturday.
Julie Johnson, who owns Cannon River Fiber Farm with husband Tim Gallagher, said she’s happy to have a consistent presence for Northfield-area shoppers who may not be familiar with their fiber products. Johnson and Gallagher raise Alpacas and Angora goats on a farm north of Northfield.
“Who doesn’t love animals,” said Johnson. It’s a real kick to raise our animals and then sell the fibers they produce.”
At the booth, which is located front and center when shoppers walk through the front doors, Johnson sells yarn, roving, raw fleece and felts. Often her mother June Dowden is with her at the booth, smiling, waving and talking to shoppers as they enter the building.
“We’ve been doing this for 10 years, so we know as it gets closer to Christmas and people are more focused on gift giving and wearing warm layers of clothing, our fiber sales increase,” she said.
But truthfully, it’s not all about the sales.
Besides seeing other knitters and crafters, Johnson said she enjoys learning from neighboring vendors about other area farms, marketing strategies and about other regional products.
“While we do a lot of online sales, it’s more satisfying and more fun to sell our products in person,” she said.
Kathy Ness, a retired children’s librarian who sews all types of clothing items, said she is enjoying sharing a room in the Winter Market’s eastern front area with fellow Northfield High School classmates Melodie Lane and Jean Johnson. “It’s like a reunion,” she said.
With three more Saturdays of operation left before Christmas, Kopack said all the vendors hope the market continues to get busier and busier as the holidays approach.
“Northfield is such a vibrant town in both its downtown business and experiences and we feel that Riverwalk Winter Markets fit right in,” said Kopack.