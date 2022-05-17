The Riverwalk Market Fair offers a wide range of produce, artisan foods and artwork along with entertainment every Saturday during the summer months and into the fall in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of the Riverwalk Market Fair)
Ahh, just imagine the smell of freshly baked scones, the feel of ripe tomatoes, the taste of juicy strawberries, the sight of multicolored flower bouquets and the sounds of a local bluegrass band.
With 82 vendors signed up for the summer season, Riverwalk Market Fair is ready to spring into action, said fair manager April Kopack.
At the market, fairgoers will encounter local artists selling pottery, jewelry, carved wood, granite charcuterie boards, and more. The fair offers a variety of food options and features farmers with products like organically grown vegetables, seasonal jams, freshly baked breads, yarn spun from their own sheep's wool, and goat milk soap.
"I'm so excited about this year," said Kopack. "We've got a lot of additions to announce."
Started in 2010, Riverwalk Market Fair has rapidly become a Northfield summer institution. Kopack, now in her fourth year as manager, said part of the fair's success has been the willingness of try out new ideas.
New this year: local brick and mortar businesses can become vendors; a third stage will be added for additional entertainment options; the fair is partnering with Mercado Local as a vendor; new vendors receive a discounted rate; local entrepreneurs hoping to build or test a business can be a vendor; and a new educational booth will feature learning opportunities on topics ranging from farming to food and art making.
On top of those additions, the fair has introduced a new website with the ability to link the public to vendor websites.
Kopack said despite 2021's COVID restrictions, attendance and sales from last year showed about 1,500 people attended the fair each Saturday and spent approximately $250,000. Those figures are up from 2019 with weekly attendance around 1,000 and sales at $175,000.
Kopack said she hopes this year's creative additions will enhance the Saturday fair experience for everyone.