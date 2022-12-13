yoga17.JPG

Elizabeth Child, on the blue mat, and fellow yoga practitioners prepare for BLANK’S hot yoga class.

One day earlier this fall, when Shawnee Langworthy was walking her dog down Division Street, she spied a “For Rent” sign in a storefront window just north of Content Books.

Yoga1.JPG

River Flow Yoga owner and yogi Shawnee Langworthy stands beside a tidy rack of studio props. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
yoga7.JPG

The foyer to River Flow Yoga allows yogis a space to stow their outer garments. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
yoga15.JPG

Shawnee Langworthy and Stephanie Carlson take a moment before an evening hot yoga class to confer about sound and temperature settings at the new studio. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
yoga6.JPG

Before the soft opening of River Flow Yoga in late November, Shawnee Langworthy hand-stained and oiled the original wooden flooring. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments