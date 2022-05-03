The Rice County Veterans Memorial will finally be dedicated Saturday — 16 years after its planning began.
It took volunteers over a decade to fundraise for and build the expanded memorial outside the Rice County Courthouse. Then construction projects and the pandemic delayed its dedication.
The public is invited to the long-awaited ceremony, which will include speeches from some of the memorial’s organizers and rifle salute from honor guards from around the region.
“It should be a pretty awesome site to see,” said Kirk Mansfield, who is co-chair of the memorial committee.
A Civil War veterans memorial has stood outside the courthouse for decades. In 2007, a committee formed with a goal to repair and expand the memorial to honor all veterans.
Over the next decade, the memorial was designed and constructed in phases as needed funds were raised. An economic downturn made the fundraising more challenging, Mansfield said. State funding awarded in 2017 propelled the memorial to completion in 2018.
Memorial organizers decided to wait to formally dedicate the site due to construction projects in the area. Then the pandemic made a dedication gathering unsafe.
Organizers have decided to hold the outdoor dedication Saturday, rain or shine.
“One of the main reasons for the dedication is to thank all of the people who have worked with us on this,” said John McDonough, commander of the Faribault American Legion.
In addition to financial support, many in-kind donations of materials and labor were received, the organizers said.
The dedication ceremony is expected to last around 45 minutes and will include speakers who helped bring the memorial to fruition and the leaders of area veterans organizations. Seventeen area honor guards also have been invited.
Three founding members of the memorial committee will be present only in spirit. Bob Ackman, Wally Duchene and Lloyd Grandprey have died.
At the center of the new memorial is a one-of-a-kind sculpture of an eagle and a dove flying under an eternal flame and above a map of Rice County carved in stone.
The eagle represents the strength and power of the nation, while the dove symbolizes peace and security. The eternal flame is an LED light that mimics a flame and replaces the one that long had not been functioning next to the monument of a Civil War soldier.
Granite stones pay tribute to the six branches of the U.S. military. They are placed between asymmetrical granite colonnades that symbolize the unpredictable world and war.
Smaller stones remember servicemen and servicewomen who were killed in action and went missing. A new stone sign along Highway 60 says “thank you veterans.”
The names of nearly 800 veterans are inscribed on pavers that line walkways leading to the memorial. Pavers are added periodically as requests are received, accompanied by $300 to cover costs. Order forms are available at ricecountymemorial.org.
Most of the names are veterans who live in, once lived in, or have another connection to Rice County. But there is no residency requirement.
“The memorial is in Rice County. But it is for all veterans,” Mansfield said.