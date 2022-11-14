John Dvorak is ready to start training his replacement. After 10 fulfilling years as Rice County Fair Board manager, he's mostly excited he'll have time for his grandkids' T-ball games and recitals.
"I have three grandsons and two granddaughters," he said. "The granddaughters have recitals and my grandsons have T-ball games that I would like to be at, but I'm not because I'm over here. It's about time."
Dvorak will stay on through the coming fair this summer. Even thereafter, he said he plans to stay on the fair board. But he's ready to be done being the manager.
"I got a few health issues and it's just time that I slow down," he said. "I owe it to my family; I owe it to my wife. I mean, you know, if my wife and I want to go someplace for the weekend in the summer, we'll go someplace for the weekend in the summer. She's relieved to see me step down, for sure."
It was never Dvorak's intention to be the fair manager. He had been a member of the board since 1995 and when the previous manager unexpectedly quit just before the fair in 2013, Dvorak stepped up.
"You have to be able to build relationships, and that's what I tried to do," he said. "A lot of those relationships were soured before I took over and I think I kind of put the fire out, rebuilt the bridge. I think now we have good communication between us and all the entities that make the fair happen."
He told himself he'd do it for about 10 years. In that time, he feels he's made some major improvements to the fair. Fair board member Dave Miller agreed.
"I really enjoyed working with him and I learned so much about the fairgrounds and what goes in it," Miller said. "He was one of the hardest working guys that I've ever worked with. He did a lot.
"I'm trying to figure out ways to keep him — blackmail or something," Miller added jokingly. "But in all seriousness, it's hard to replace somebody like him. Very hard."
Not only did Dvorak lead the additions of a new exhibit building, a new bathroom, new educational attractions and a new swine barn, but he also worked out a way to open up the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Rice County Historical Society.
By moving the children's rides away from the adult rides, over behind the Historical Society, he created more foot traffic though the exhibit halls and the garden. It's these little details that he feels make a good fair manager.
"Our numbers keep going up on the carnival side of (the fair)," he said. "I was fortunate enough to get the fair board to bite into the ideas that I had, and I think the fair's improved since I took over. So, whoever takes over, if they can keep improving those little things, I think we'll be in good shape."
Dvorak put in his resignation more than a year ahead of time so he'll have time to train his replacement.
"It's awful hard to write a job description for a fair manager," he said. "There's no manual or 'How to be a Fair Manager for Dummies.' You have to learn as you go. Ultimately I'm the best one that is going to tell you what's all involved. You know, it's not a regular 9-to-5 job."
He said his replacement will need to be passionate about the fair, prepared to answer many calls and emails, be able to manage themselves and others and even have some knowledge of handiwork and preventative maintenance.
As he thought about what he'd like to see in his replacement, Dvorak brought up a more abstract point:
"In my opinion, if you want these younger members to come on, then you need to have a leader that can relate to them and is in their age group, instead of an old fogy like me. I can get set in my ways. I'll do something just because I know it'll work for me, rather than venturing out there to try something new. I'm thinking a nice, new, fresh perspective. Someone who can relate to the younger crowd."
He admits the job can be stressful and said people can get mad for silly reasons. In the past, he got flack for shutting down the fair when a tornado hit and when he was forced to during the peak of the pandemic.
That said, he also said he will cherish his time at the fair and the relationships he's built along the way.
"The good outweighs the bad. There's been some turbulent times, but I overcame them," he said. "I thoroughly enjoyed it. I met a lot of great people doing this. I'll have friends from other fair and different acts. Those are the hard things to let go of, you know, that I'll truly miss."