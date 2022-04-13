The four proposals under consideration for redistricting in Rice County attracted several concerned citizens to Tuesday’s meeting. Nearly all of those speaking to the board requested more time for public review of and comment on the proposals.
The requests prompted the commissioners to unanimously vote to postpone their decision until later in the month.
Among those addressing the commissioners were members of the Northfield League of Women Voters, Minnesota Immigrant Movement and Common Cause Minnesota.
Natalie Somerson, a voter engagement and outreach employee of Common Cause Minnesota, a non-partisan organization with 18,000 members statewide, fervently appealed for more time.
“A lot of us are not redistricting experts,” said Somerson. “We’re hoping for greater transparency in the process and we are asking to move the decision to the end of April.
“This is about protecting voting rights ... the county needs to allow for more time for people to engage in the process so we are asking for a delay of the vote.”
The 2020 census revealed a gain of nearly 3,000 residents in Rice County, for a new total of just over 67,000. Governments are required to review, redraw and realign their district maps following each decade’s U.S. census to ensure equal representation for residents.
Three of the four redistricting proposals the Rice County board is considering were presented by local organizations; the Rice County elections office submitted a fourth proposal that abides by the nine redistricting principles the board unanimously adopted on Jan. 25.
Among other stipulations, those principles call for maintaining five commissioner districts within the county and require that districts, bounded by town, municipal, ward and precinct lines, be composed of contiguous areas.
According to the Rice County website, the district mapping must be adopted by April 26, which is prior to the filing period for county, state and federal offices.
Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted and Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson said the county's proposal is “most consistent with the guidelines approved for future redistricting.”
One citizen in attendance expressed concern that if the lines shifted in favor of the county’s more urban areas, farmers’ voices and concerns would receive less attention.
Indeed, the 2020 census revealed slight population decreases in at least nine rural townships. Faribault’s Precinct 3 counted the most residents (8,121, an increase of 290 since 2012). Six of Northfield’s seven precincts increased in number, too, while Lonsdale realized the highest percentage of growth, rising by nearly 1,000 residents to a total of 4,661.
Commissioners postponed their redistricting vote to Tuesday, April 26. Another public hearing will be held prior to the vote.