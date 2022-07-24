Northfield Library Books and Stars

Music lovers enjoy a July Book & Stars concert in Northfield's Central Park, put on by the Northfield Public Library. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

After two years of holding youth events online, if at all, local libraries have plunged full steam ahead into a full schedule of youth programming this summer — and have been rewarded with interest comparable to pre-pandemic days.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and a casual picnic to enjoy while listening to Northfield Public Library's free Wednesday evening summer concerts. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
During the free Books & Stars concerts, the Northfield Public Library opens its bookmobile for browsing and offers on the spot library card registrations. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
Many concertgoers like to park themselves in the shade, in the park, during a recent Wednesday evening concert In Northfield's Central Park, sponsored by the Northfield Public Library. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Concert goers come from work, or the pool or the backyard to enjoy the free concert series Books & Stars every Wednesday evening for seven weeks in Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Summer StoryWalk

The second StoryWalk event hosted by the Owatonna Public Library drew 118 people to the West Hill Campus in June 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Public Library)

Tuey the Juggler at Faribault Central Park

Stunt juggler Tuey Wilson work with volunteer James during a June performance at Central Park in Faribault. (File photo/southernminn.com)

