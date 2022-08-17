Around 100 local farmers gathered at David Legvold’s farm near Northfield to learn about the Land Stewardship Project’s platform for the 2023 federal Farm Bill on Tuesday evening. The bill, which is already being debated by Congress, will determine how billions of dollars are spent in the agricultural industry.
The Land Stewardship Project is a nonprofit collective of farmers and activists who advocate for ethical farming, sustainable land use and inclusive practices. The group is a proponent of breaking up monopolies within the agriculture industry.
The Land Stewardship Project’s platform was formed in collaboration with the National Young Farmers Coalition, Midwest Farmers of Color Collective and other groups of farmers. The main focus was decided by using a survey of over 700 farmers in the region and eight listening sessions of farmers across the Midwest.
The platform, which will be sent to U.S. lawmakers, centered around five main issues.
1. Consolidation
2. Conservation
3. Crop-insurance reform
4. Equal access for young and minority farmers
5. Local farmer’s access to the food market
Their ideas regarding consolidation had to do with the restoration of competition within the food market. They advocate for breaking up monopolies and enforcing antitrust laws.
One attendee of the event was former dairy farmer, Terry VanDerPol of Granite Falls. She said her family’s farm was lost because they couldn’t compete with the, “big kahuna,” Riverside Dairy Farms.
According to the Star Tribune, Riverview Dairy owns 60,000 dairy cows in western Minnesota. VanDerPol said the farm uses a large labor force of undocumented workers who live in on-site dormitories and make about $25,000 to $30,000 a year.
“There’s a few counties in our area that have just basically dropped all regulations on citing factory farms,” said VanDerPol. “We’re just absolutely inundated. The DNR has done nothing really about managing groundwater.”
Managing groundwater pollution was among one of the many problems addressed by the conservation portion of LSP’s platform. According to LSP’s survey, 9 of every 10 farmers have felt the effects of climate change, including an uptick of extreme weather events.
Most of their ideas surrounding agriculture sustainable practices focused on divestment from large-scale farms that fail to maintain ecologically responsible farming. Legvold, the host of the event, isn’t a farmer in that group.
He said his strip-tilling machine, which he calls the Soil Warrior, has allowed him to farm his 750-acre land in a more responsible manner. In addition to the 9.9 million pounds of carbon dioxide they’ve kept in their soil, the machine also prevented over 16.5 million pounds of CO2 emissions from going into the air.
Strip tilling is a seedbed preparation practice that provides clean and level tilled land. The practice can be used in a large variety of crops, like wheat and corn.
All this data, which was confirmed by St. Olaf, Carleton and University of Minnesota researchers, didn’t just help them combat climate change. It also saved them them money, since they didn’t need to buy their usual 37,500 gallons of diesel.
The reduction of carbon should be encouraged by crop insurance, according the the LSP’s platform. However, currently these incentives and subsidies are mostly given to large-scale, industrial farms.
Lawyer and ex-family-farmer Sonja Trom Eayrs of Dodge County Concerned Citizens expressed her frustration with these incentives and the monopolization of the agriculture industry.
“I truly believe that my family was targeted,” she said. “My parents, my family had poured their heart and soul into our farm, and I know you all live with that. It’s like you become a part of the land ... What we’re seeing in rural Minnesota is that corporate agriculture is erasing our family heritage. I’ll be damned if I allow it to happen. I’m not going to allow it happen to my family and I won’t allow it to happen to anyone else.”
As her words forcefully shot through the microphone, the crowd erupted into applause.
Aside from equal access to the food market, the final topic of discussion was inclusion and accessibility of the agriculture industry for young people and people of color.
Zoe Hollomon of the Midwest Farmers of Color Collective shared her beliefs about the monopolization of agriculture directly leading to farmers of color being disproportionately ostracized from the industry.
“We really see farmers of color as part of the solution for more sustainable agriculture in the state of Minnesota,” she said.
Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin from Regenerative Agriculture Alliance agreed. His poultry farm uses the wisdom of the Indigenous people to drive his farming practices.
By implementing elderberries and hazelnuts as a regenerative system to raise his chickens. The system is based on the natural ecosystem of the jungle, creating natural ecosystem that, in a way, takes care of itself while providing crops and meat to sell.
He explained that he’s faced many challenges in the agriculture industry, including being forcefully removed from his 60-acre farm in Jordan when it was bought out without his approval. He went on to speak about how the industry could’ve been different, if it were built to be more inclusive.
“We could change the landscape,” said Haslett-Morroquin. “We wouldn’t need to be talking about BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community members and immigrants ... We could build industries. Yet, we can’t do it because the rules are built against (them).
“I hope that all of us collectively would come to realize that individually, there is no such thing as success. Only collectively can we win this.”