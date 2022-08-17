like dirt.JPG

Free bumper stickers were given at the event. The stickers read, “Let’s stop treating our soil like dirt,” which refers to the irreparable mistreatment of nutrients in the soil. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The crowd applauds the speakers at the Land Stewardship Project event at the Legvold Farm in Northfield on Tuesday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Terry VanDerPol of Granite Falls explained how her dairy farm was no longer a viable source of income, since they couldn’t keep up with the industrial dairy farms. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Sonja Trom Eayrs was one of the guest speakers at the Land Stewardship Project’s event on Tuesday. She talked about losing her family farm to corporate consolidation. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Zoe Hollomon of Midwest Farmers of Color Collective expressed her thoughts about the need for diversity within the agriculture industry. She also addressed how the industry's monopolization is driving out young and minority farmers. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin of Regenerative Agriculture Alliance speaks to the crowd at the event. He advocates for the implementation of Indigenous sustainability techniques all over the country, especially in Minnesota. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

