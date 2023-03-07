Anyone needing a calm, relaxing, meditative and spiritual experience at the end of a harried weekend or in advance of a hectic week, a new Sunday evening worship service held at First United Church of Christ in Northfield may be the answer.

Scott Nesbit and Henry Emmons are facilitators of the ecumenical Evening Gathering service, held at 6 p.m. every Sunday at First United Church of Christ. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Each Evening Gathering includes a candle lighting. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Evening Gathering volunteers Nancy Barbour and Mary Carlson tend to their assigned tasks. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Music performed during for The Evening Gathering service often involves call and repeat songs, simple Communion songs and contemplative hymns. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Did You Know?

The Evening Gathering: An Ecumenical Worship on Sunday Evenings at 6 p.m., at First UCC, 300 Union St.

This new ecumenical worship service is created and carried out by laypeople from local churches. You are invited to join on Sunday evenings at First UCC for a time of singing, candle lighting, contemplation, and Communion. Come for a time of connection, community, and quiet grounding to prepare us for the week.

