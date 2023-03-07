Anyone needing a calm, relaxing, meditative and spiritual experience at the end of a harried weekend or in advance of a hectic week, a new Sunday evening worship service held at First United Church of Christ in Northfield may be the answer.
The ecumenical half-hour service is designed to spread calm, create peace, provide harmony, silence the noise and achieve balance. No, this isn't yoga; this is a chance to "enjoy the gifts of sacred silence."
The Evening Gathering is a time of singing, candle lighting, contemplation and communion. Facilitator Scott Nesbit said it is a time of connection, community, and quiet grounding.
"The service is created and carried out by laypeople from local churches," said Nesbit. "Many people are attracted to the short, contemplative service who have no church background."
Nesbit said the Christian service does not include a sermon. There is call and repeat music, the candles, the prayers, the Communion and the shared silence inside the darkened sanctuary.
Worshippers are advised to sit in the front and center pews close to the altar at First UCC because the sound for the service is not amplified.
"We are grateful to First UCC for their kindness and hospitality in making this space available," Nesbit said. In the years before COVID, he said First UCC used to offer a similar evening service lead by clergy, but that became an increasing burden on their own pastors.
For Rick and Kris Estenson, all the components of the Evening Gathering have benefits.
"We try to attend as often as we're in town," Kris said. "The ecumenical service feels welcoming on so many levels, wherever you are on your faith journey."
Rick said he enjoys the intentionally relaxing pace of the service. "It's worth setting aside time for this," he said.
"The service helps center me so I can start off the week feeling grounded," she said.
The service begins each week with a welcome from that week's facilitator. Henry Emmons presided at the first Sunday evening service of the month, which typically includes more Taize-like music, explained music facilitator Bob Gregory-Bjorklund.
Gregory-Bjorklund led the worshippers in singing the gathering song, "Come and Fill" which was sung in English and Latin. Gary Carlson accompanied on the cello with Charlotte Vries on piano. During the candle lighting, everyone sang "O Lord Hear My Prayer" and after communion closed with the song "In the Lord I'll Be Ever Thankful."
In between, Christine Stanton delivered a personal reflection, Nancy Barbour set out the tray of candles, Mary Carlson arranged the Communion supplies, and Emmons lead the worshippers in two prayers: the New Zealand Lord's Prayer and the Communion Prayer
At the close of the service, worshippers are encouraged to stay seated for continued reflection, depart in silence or gather at the back of the sanctuary for tea and conversation. A basket for a free-will offering to cover expenses sits near the tea cart.
"Many of us lead busy lives and we don't often get or take time to stop, quiet ourselves, and reflect," said Nesbit. "The Evening Gathering is one place that provides a space to do that."