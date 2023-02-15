Northfield area community members have been reducing their food waste for almost six years. Soon, the rest of Rice County could get in on the action.
On Tuesday, the Rice County Board of Commissioners brought the county a step closer to allowing food waste to be composted locally, via privately owned facilities.
Rice County already composts yard waste, but Cliff Martin, one of the founders of Curbside Compost Cooperative (known as Northfield Compost Cooperative in Northfield), said the closest place to process food waste is currently in Shakopee.
The cooperative wants to start its own composting site in Rice County.
"We've been collecting food-scrap material from people's curbs in Northfield for — it'll be six years, this summer," he said. "For that whole time, we've had to send that material to another facility in Shakopee."
The group uses drop sites around the city of Northfield, which the city’s garbage-collection agency brings to Shakopee. There aren’t any in Faribault, so Faribault residents would have to travel to Northfield to dump their organics.
Some Northfield drop sites are open to the public. The cooperative's drop sites are privately owned.
Not only does that long drive mean more emissions, higher transportation costs and higher labor costs, but it also means "not keeping it local," Martin said.
"And we have the fact that no one in Northfield can come back and access finished compost generated by the material that they contributed to," he added. "So, for a long time, we wanted to figure out a way to create a local processing site."
Curbside Compost Cooperative is hoping to expand into Faribault by this summer. But it needs 150 people to sign up first.
Signing up can be done online at NorthfieldCompost.com/Faribault-Compost-Collection. The Thursday after subscribing, a bucket will be delivered. Every Thursday thereafter, the company will come and collect the food scraps.
The cooperative is owned by the workers, meaning rules are democratically set and profits are evenly divided.
Martin said he doesn't want someone to be unable to compost their food waste, simply because they can't afford the service. To accommodate, the monthly cost ranges from $5 to $25, depending on how much someone can afford.
The same service is provided to all price tiers. Even if someone can't afford to pay anything, they can still use the service by filling out an exemption form on the homepage of their website.
Local Composting
While Martin said it's "really awesome" that Rice County has a yard-waste-composting site already, the lack of a food-waste-composting site means missing out on a vital nutrient.
Compost can be used to maintain and restore top soil. While yard-waste compost adds carbon back into the soil, food-waste compost adds nitrogen, which is also important for plant growth.
Martin went to several city and county governments about starting a food compost site. But he always got the same answer: they like the idea, but just don't have the funds to make it happen.
"What we finally landed on, if we want this to be an option, we'll have to do what we're finally doing, which is we'll have to change the ordinances at the county level to allow for privately run composting sites," he said.
At the moment, Martin's group is "taking it one step at a time," not picking out a site or making any concrete plans until the ordinance is changed.
"That's really all this change is about," he said. "The next big step will be finding that land, and that's something that's just not even remotely on our radar right now. We just figuring out how, and if, we can make this change, then we'll go from there."
Additionally, Martin pointed out that "a good composting site shouldn't stink," which would be one of the main priorities of their site.
Tons of waste
Food waste in a landfill emits methane, a greenhouse gas with 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide. Methane from human action causes at least a quarter of today's global warming, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that about a quarter of the trash in America's landfills is food waste. In 2018, 63 million tons of food waste was generated, while just 4% of it was composted.
The Rice County landfill has about 22 years of life left, according to a November press release from Rice County.
If Americans reduced their food waste by 15%, it would feed 25 million food-insecure Americans, according to the National Resource Defense Council.
A large part of the problem is "expiration dates," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). These dates are often misunderstood.
"Except for infant formula, dates are not an indicator of the product’s safety and are not required by federal law," says the USDA.
In addition to composting, the USDA recommends consumers use their best judgment when determining if a food is safe or not.