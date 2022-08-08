pink patch5.jpeg

Check that task off, and that one next, then that one.

pink patch6.jpeg

Northfield police officers Jessica Bohlken and Nicole Malecha pose with patrol officer Champange Eiklenborg. All three are proud to support pink patch project. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Police Department)
PPP Business Card 2.png
IMG_9066.JPG

Northfield Patrol Officer Champange Eiklenborg holds one of the many pink patch project posters explaining how patches and pins can be purchased as a donation to the American Cancer Society. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
pink patch 8.jpeg

Patrol officer Champange Eiklenborg shows an array of pink patch project promotional materials. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Police Department)
pink patch 7.jpeg

Northfield patrol officer Champange Eiklenborg holds one of the pink patches all the force will wear on their uniforms in October. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Police Department)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments