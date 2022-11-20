When the Northfield School District announced this past spring $4.5 million in proposed budget cuts for 2022-23 and 2023-24, it meant that teachers would lose jobs and students would lose vital services. On top of those difficult losses came cuts to student programs, including the high school chess team.
Founded more than 50 years ago, NHS Chess has been a success story in many ways. An all-comers “game for life” that doesn’t require expensive gear or training facilities, chess rewards participation and perseverance, and it teaches something new with every game, be it a win, loss or draw.
NHS Chess happens to have racked up quite a few wins since its inception, bringing home state tournament trophies and even producing a state high school co-champion: Mark Anderson in 2005. It notched another big win this year, not only keeping high school chess alive, but also doubling participation and building the foundation for future growth.
Facing the loss of funding and, potentially, the end of NHS Chess, parents of team members set to work over the summer on a new strategy for helping youth chess survive and thrive in the community. They discussed the possibilities with Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann, who decided to reassign the chess team — and the cheer team, also slated to be cut — to the Northfield Community Education Department.
Community Education runs a robust chess program at the elementary level that is based on a contract arrangement with the Youth Enrichment League, a statewide program. The challenge in shifting middle and high school chess to Community Education was in accommodating meets and practices based on a conference schedule; it’s a different and more expensive model.
Northfield Community Education Director Erin Bailey and her colleague Marianne Moser worked to flex the program so it could succeed and collaborated with the eager group of chess parents who sought to complete a fundraising effort prior to the start of the chess season, which runs from September through November. While chess is a low-tech game, those funds were essential, as they would secure staffing for practices and matches, as well as busing to away matches.
“As soon as the budget cuts were announced, I realized that there was no connected group to reach out to,” said Dawn Patterson, parent of two current chess players. “I only knew one or two of the other families, and we'd need to connect to work together. First, we'd need to find a way to save the chess team, and then we'd need to support the chess team under reduced funding. We needed to organize, and we really needed boosters."
Meanwhile, chess players themselves started hatching fundraising plans. Senior chess team member Maya Deschamp initiated the first “Save the Chess Team” fundraiser days after the budget cut announcements. Deschamp said her hope was to “just raise awareness for the programs that were being cut, and I had no expectation to raise a tangible amount, but we raised $150 within the hour.”
Other team members focused their efforts on a registration campaign, working their friendship networks to increase the number of participants and demonstrate the value of the program. Their efforts succeeded, doubling the registrants from 2021 and 2022, from 11 to 22 participants.
Up against the clock, chess families did raise the necessary funds, and then some, bringing in more than $3,900 with a one-time direct-ask approach. With these wins, NHS Chess was able to continue and grow during 2022, covering the costs of rehiring the coach, Northfield High School English Teacher Scott Stanina, for his second year, and transportation to the seven conference meets that occurred each Monday throughout the season.
Twenty-two students registered for chess this year. Over the nine-week season, new players spent time learning the game and having fun. In addition to testing their own skills, experienced players were able to teach the game to new players, review their game notation, and provide feedback on openings, middle game strategy, and end game survival.
“I already knew how to play chess, but this was a new type of experience, having tournaments and brackets; it was just very fun,” said sixth grader Jasper Connole, who participated at the individual conference meet this year. He enlisted a couple of his friends to join the team.
In fact, one key to the chess team’s success this year, despite the odds, was the increase in middle school participation. In a typical year, participation drops significantly after students leave elementary school. This year, however, Community Education not only promoted the chess program to all middle and high school students but also highlighted ease of access to the program, thanks to the activities bus.
Stanina notes another outcome of the team’s growth: “I unexpectedly enjoyed the mentorship by the high school students of the younger students. There was a lot more intermingling amongst the different ages.”
Continuing to offer chess at the competitive level was a second element of the team’s success. Though it may not be a high-profile team sport, chess is a thriving high school activity offered at many Minnesota schools. Northfield is a part of the South Metro Conference along with Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, and Shakopee high schools. Competitions among these schools provide opportunities for competitive players to “meet their match” and play other rated players with a similar skill level.
During the 2022 season, many competitive NHS Chess players increased their ratings through conference matches and even went on to place at the individual conference meet on Nov. 5.
“I am proud of the collaboration and energy it took to continue the tradition of the Raider chess team,” said Hillmann. “The shift to being under community education's umbrella took patience and perseverance from students, families, and staff. It shows that different models can be used with successful results.”
As NHS Chess looks ahead to the future, there is still hard work to do and challenges to overcome. Chess families are already working with the district to create a winning strategy for creating more permanent and reliable funding so that they can protect this small but valuable opportunity for Northfield’s middle and high school students.