Northfield competes in the Fall Mega Match on October 15th. Standing in the back row: Christopher Nuebel, Reuben Menk, Coach Scott Stanina, Maya Deschamp, Linus Rachuba. Middle row: Shelby Patterson, Austen Bateza, Vanessa Winter. Front row: Nicholas Huang, Nic Patterson. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Menk)

When the Northfield School District announced this past spring $4.5 million in proposed budget cuts for 2022-23 and 2023-24, it meant that teachers would lose jobs and students would lose vital services. On top of those difficult losses came cuts to student programs, including the high school chess team.

Girls participation in chess has seen an increase in recent years. Here Shelby Patterson, Maya Deschamp and Vannesa Winter focus on the next moves on the chessboard. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Menk)
 

 

