Lucy Menssen, a senior at Northfield High School, was excited to make the all-school announcement Monday that the student-run Raider Closet would be open during morning flex time.
Menssen, a member of the Environmental Club, said 600 essential items, like clothing, were available for free to all NHS students in the new thrift-style shop.
"Other high schools across the state have spaces like this," said Menssen. "I think the one in Faribault is called the Nest, Shakopee has the Saber Nation Station, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown has one."
The Raider Closet is a student-run welcome space for all NHS students to access essential items at no cost to them or their families.
"We hope to eliminate barriers to success by offering this free amenity to our students and their families," said Cindy Thomas, a job coach and work-based learning instructor at Northfield High School.
Thomas said the Raider Closet will house gently used or new items donated by the community and surrounding areas.
"In collaboration with the health office, students can 'shop' clothing of all sizes and daily essentials when needed," she said. "We will also partner with the Athletic Department to offer donated reusable athletic equipment and Raider gear."
Thomas said the students have been working feverishly to get donations collected, cleaned, displayed and getting the word out to our students and community.
"Besides donations being able to be dropped off at the Northfield High School office, we also have donation bins at Champion Sports, Hometown Credit Union, and Emmaus and St. Peter's churches."
"When I brought this idea to (Principal Shane Baier), he thought it was a great idea and encouraged me to reach out to the Environmental Club, as they recently hosted a successful clothing drive," Thomas explained. "I quickly sought out their teacher advisor Mark Auge, and we connected with the club."
Thomas added that donations can also be made in the form of cash or gift cards — as well as an online donation link through RevTrak, that should be up and running from the district office soon.