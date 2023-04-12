On a Saturday in mid-March, grocery shoppers at Cub Foods in Dundas may have noticed there were extra hands at the checkout counters to help bag groceries.

Six members of the Raiders softball team hold the $11,270 presentation check last year. Players include, left to right: Jaime Triplett, Ruby Holman, Megan Snyder, Jordyn Naumann, Lucy Menssen and Courtney Graff. (Photos courtesy of Connie Menssen)
Sisters and Raiders softball teammates Gracyn and Samantha Mosley bag groceries at a checkout lane at Cub Foods.
Raider softball team baggers Tatum Sawyer, Emily Broden and Kennedy Larson work the checkout line at Cub Foods.
Connie and Lucy pose with the large check they would later present to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund at last year’s Strikeout Cancer fundraiser.

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Did You Know?

KARE 11 T.V. anchor Randy Shaver will throw out the first pitch at 11 a.m. at the Northfield High School Varsity softball game at Rock Field 1 on Saturday, April 22. Donation buckets will be passed through the stadium. All concession proceeds will be donated to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

