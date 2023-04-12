Six members of the Raiders softball team hold the $11,270 presentation check last year. Players include, left to right: Jaime Triplett, Ruby Holman, Megan Snyder, Jordyn Naumann, Lucy Menssen and Courtney Graff. (Photos courtesy of Connie Menssen)
On a Saturday in mid-March, grocery shoppers at Cub Foods in Dundas may have noticed there were extra hands at the checkout counters to help bag groceries.
Those extra hands were attached to the members of the Northfield High School Fastpitch softball team who were pulling two hour shifts to raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
The 25 Raider players who volunteered that day to bag groceries for customers raised $1,630.
“We started raising money for Strikeout Cancer in 2018,” explained Connie Menssen, mother of Lucy Menssen, a senior and team captain. “In 2019, we raised $7,500 and in 2022, we were able to present a check to Shaver for $11,270. That earned the team a 2022 Youth Leadership Award.”
In previous years, the team has held a spring garage sale that raised $3,600 for Shaver’s fund.
Menssen explained that the team raised a significant amount of money last year because on the day of the StrikeOut Cancer Double-header, they received two arge donations from Bell Bank and ServiceMaster by Ayotte.
Additionally on game day, Northfield Fastpitch Softball Association donated all of the funds from their concession stand sales to Strikeout cancer. “We also sold t-shirts and cookies all for donation on game day and we had a few families who donated $5 for each strike out and $20 per home run,” she said. “We even just had donation buckets sitting out that folks would dump their loose change into. With everything all together the total was $11,270.”
This year, Menssen said the players wanted to find another activity that would raise money to fight cancer, even if it wasn’t the large amount raised in 2022. They decided to try bagging groceries.
“We enjoyed bagging groceries and it was for a great cause,” said sisters Samantha and Gracyn Mosley. “It brought joy to the people we bagged for and it is good for youth to be active in the community.”
Freshman Tatum Sawyer said, “I’m glad that our team could raise so much money for a good cause like cancer research.”
“I think it was a great way to engage with the community, make a positive impact and spread awareness about our event,” said senior captain Courtney Graff.
KARE 11 T.V. anchor Randy Shaver will throw out the first pitch at 11 a.m. at the Northfield High School Varsity softball game at Rock Field 1 on Saturday, April 22. Donation buckets will be passed through the stadium. All concession proceeds will be donated to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.