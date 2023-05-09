Before Northfield High School junior Ty Frank could tackle mowing Rosann Brawley's 2.5-acre lawn, he first had to learn how to operate a riding mower.

Tyler Frank1.jpg

Northfield High School junior Ty Frank, owner of Frank's Mowing in Northfield, rides on one of the pieces of lawn mowing equipment he has purchased by reinvesting his profits back into his three-year old business. (Photo courtesy of Frank family)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments