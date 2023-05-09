Before Northfield High School junior Ty Frank could tackle mowing Rosann Brawley's 2.5-acre lawn, he first had to learn how to operate a riding mower.
That was three years ago.
Today, Frank has taken that lesson of learning every aspect of operating his own business to heart, as well as to the bank.
After picking up several new clients from satisfied customer referrals, Frank's Mowing now has 20 clients, advertises on Facebook and is hoping to hire more employees this summer.
Frank said he has registered his company with the state government, and with the profits he's collected for two years, has reinvested those right back into the business. He's been able to buy two riding mowers, a weed trimmer, a leaf blower and a push mower.
"I'm investing the profits to grow my business," said Frank.
Frank said he's also investing time into marketing Frank's Mowing to attract new customers. He said he signed up seven new clients through the flyers he distributed at his father's workplace, Millersberg Construction.
As the captain of the Raiders hockey and lacrosse teams, Frank said he has learned how to balance his school commitments with his business demands.
"I'm always trying to drum up new business," he said.
Frank said he thanks his parents, who are JCat business property owners, for stepping in to help him get the business up and running.
He said he figures it takes him three days to mow, trim and blow seven to eight lawns, and then the following week, he'll get to other clients. "I wear my headphones, so I don't talk to anyone for hours when I'm working."
Frank said he likes being his own boss and choosing his own work hours each week. Besides learning how to operate each piece of equipment, Frank said he's mastered the most efficient way to trim around trees, fences, bushes and garden edges, as well as how best to tidy up a lawn, a walkway or a driveway with a leaf and grass blower.
"The business keeps me focused," said Frank.
Northfield High School Spanish teacher Stephen Cade said he's not surprised at Ty's ability to start his own business.
"Ty has been an excellent student of mine these past three years. He is an outstanding student and classmate," said Cade. "Probably the most impressive part is the apparel he has created and marketed. I appreciate his intellect and his enthusiasm."
Asked what other lessons he's learned from running a business while going to school and competing as an athlete, Frank paused before answering.
"I've learned to keep track of the finances, make sure I have everything in order for a job, like gas in the tank, and to meet with my clients in person."
Brawley, who has been using Frank's Mowing for three years, called him "responsible and computer savvy."
"What's nice about Ty is he listened to what I want," she explained, referencing the gardens and outbuildings on the acreage. "He's also very accommodating, since he adjusts his schedule to mow for us on different days of the week."
Brawley said she found out about Ty's business through a friend of hers from church who is his grandmother.
"He's a good kid," she said. "He's good with people. It's been fun to see him change and grow over the years."