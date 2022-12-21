archive4.JPG

A glimpse inside the empty new vault at the St. Olaf Library, which Queen Sonja, of Norway, dedicated at a ribbon cutting ceremony in October. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

When Queen Sonja of Norway visited St. Olaf College in October, she made a stop at the Rolvaag Memorial Library. One of her majesty’s official duties of the day, besides greeting students and faculty, was to cut the ribbon on the new Special Collections vault.

Mary Barbosa-Jerez points to a timeline that outlines St. Olaf’s key historical moments. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A bust of Ole Rolvaag stands inside the library that bears his name. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The main reading room inside Rolvaag Memorial Library is filled with natural light as well as reading lamps. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A display case filled with St. Olaf College artifacts was assembled for Queen Sonja’s visit to campus in October. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
An old globe occupies a corner inside Rolvaag Memorial Library. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The northeast corner of the main reading room at Rolvaag Memorial Library contains display cases showcasing Norwegian-American artifacts. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

