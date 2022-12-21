When Queen Sonja of Norway visited St. Olaf College in October, she made a stop at the Rolvaag Memorial Library. One of her majesty’s official duties of the day, besides greeting students and faculty, was to cut the ribbon on the new Special Collections vault.
In 2019, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has awarded St. Olaf College a $300,000 grant to support the construction of a new library vault to preserve the college’s special collections and archives. More than 1 million documents, photographic images, and artifacts in the collections tell the story of Norwegian immigrants who settled the upper Midwest and founded St. Olaf in 1874.
As the Rolvaag’s head of strategy for library collections and archives, Mary Barbosa-Jerez accompanied the queen on her tour inside the library, along with college President David R. Anderson. The college aims to use $184,350 in grant money to hire three staff members to complete descriptive and photographic documentation of the historic object and textile collections in its archives ahead of the college’s 2024 sesquicentennial celebration.
“We were very pleased Queen Sonja was part of the dedication of the new vault,” said Barbosa-Jerez.
The official move into the new vault, Barbosa-Jerez explained, will be done in January by five staff members, who will be responsible for moving the boxes and boxes of materials into the more secure space.
“We save history, we document history and we help the community save their history,” she said.
She said the rich object and textile collections in the St. Olaf Archives offer researchers, students, and the general public insights into the lived experiences of Minnesota’s early Nordic immigrants. The collections include objects immigrants carried with them on their journey from their native land to their “western home” in the United States. The earliest objects in the collection include painted trunks, wooden bowls, purses, embroidered necklaces, a thimble, and a nyckelharpa, a traditional instrument.
Other objects include those immigrants acquired once they arrived in their new communities, such as a printing press, a safe to protect funds in St Olaf’s earliest days, bronze bookends, ministers’ ruffs, silver tea sets, a camera and developing trays, a wooden bowl to amplify sound used by WCAL radio in its earliest broadcasts, civil defense boxes of medical supplies, a woman’s phys-ed uniform, wooden dumbbells, a water barrel from the college’s nuclear shelter, and a dress worn at the college’s first dance.
“The objects in these collections form a physical record of a people who came to a new land and created rich and meaningful lives,” she said.
The college’s 2024 Sesquicentennial has generated increasing interest in materials that reflect both the history of the college and the immigrants who founded it, explained Barbosa-Jerez. However, without clear description, digital records, and tools for discovery, these materials remain undiscoverable.
Barbosa-Jerez said her team is eager to loan materials and collaborate on joint exhibits that will bring Minnesota’s regional and state history to life.
Besides the ribbon-cutting ceremony, her Majesty also watched presentations by St. Olaf students of various aspects of Norwegian-American life. Queen Sonja also met with the Board of Regents and members of the Norwegian-American Historical Association, NAHA.
“The Norwegian immigrants who founded St. Olaf in 1874 had the foresight to gather and preserve a historical record for their community,” said NAHA executive director Amy Boxrud.