With concerns about violent crime on the rise, especially in the Twin Cities metro area, both DFLers and Republicans at the Minnesota legislature are looking at investing a portion of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus in public safety programs.
For Senate Republicans, the focus has been on harsher penalties for offenders and investing in law enforcement recruitment and retention.
The Senate approved a comprehensive public safety bill Monday that includes policy measures and roughly $200 million in supplemental funding. It passed on a vote of 48-19.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, was a lead author of three bills that were included in the Senate's omnibus public safety bill.
One bill increases presumptive prison sentences from two-thirds to three-quarters before an inmate can be released to probation.
Another bill provides funding for the Pathways to Policing Program, helping agencies across the state reimburse training costs for aspiring law enforcement officers from non-traditional backgrounds.
With Departments across the state facing officer shortages, Jasinski said that the focus needs to be on recruitment and retention. He also raised the concern that some nonprofit groups could misuse some of the money.
“We need to recruit and retain who we have,” he said.
Jasinki's third bill gives a grant for the Heroes Helping Heroes foundation, which provides mental health treatment for current and former law enforcement officers and first responders.
The omnibus bill passed Monday also establishes carjacking and organized retail theft as specified crimes, eliminates judges' ability to waive minimum sentences for violent crimes involving a gun. It also gives current police officers one-time bonuses.
“This bill sends a clear signal we stand with the public saying crime will not be tolerated in Minnesota,” Sen. Warren Limmer, who authored the Senate public safety bill, said in a statement Monday. “This bill will provide the necessary resources to support our law enforcement, provide accountability and transparency in the judicial system, and hold criminals accountable.”
Nonprofits role
The Minnesota House is nearing a vote on its own public safety package.
Central among the differences between the Republican-controlled Senate and DFL-controlled House is proposed funding for nonprofit groups focused on reducing violence. Advocates say that groups like A Mother’s Love and Violence Free Minnesota have done crucial work in reducing violence in the metro area, despite limited resources.
For many DFL members of the Legislature, including Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, who is vice chair of the House’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee, boosting the reach of such organizations must be an essential part of any plan to address violence.
They have a supporter in Gov. Walz, who not only has proposed to spend about $15 million on “community-based crime prevention grants,” but also used a limited pot of funding the state received last year under the federal American Rescue Plan to act on the issue.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he believes the Community Safety Grants supported by Walz and the House DFL take the right approach, because as currently outlined, they allow local communities to invest in community specific public safety solutions.
For communities in greater Minnesota, such as those in his district, Frentz indicated that those dollars could go to traditional law enforcement recruitment and retention. However, communities which wish to invest in nonprofit programming could choose to do so.
Mar Valdecantos, a Northfield activist and director of Neighbors United Northfield, has said that relations between local police departments and marginalized communities have tended to be more positive locally than in the Twin Cities.
However, Valdecantos said that a lack of investment in local public safety programs other than police departments has often led officers far out of their comfort zone and area of expertise, resulting in some area residents failing to get the help they really need.
“In many areas, people call the police because they’re the only ones open 24/7 for help,” she said. “They’re asked to intervene in situations they’re really not suited to.”
Over the last 30 years, the Stairstep Foundation has been focused on addressing the root causes of crime and violence. With support from pastors at predominantly African-American congregations in and throughout the Twin Cities, the group has a robust network and presence.
“We believe the central issue of our times is the breakdown of community,” said the Rev. Alfred Babington-Johnson, the group’s executive director. “When community breaks down, there's all kinds of negative outcomes and it is particularly difficult for those with access to fewer resources.”
Babington-Johnson said that the Stairstep Foundation firmly believes that violence is a symptom of challenges such as poverty, a lack of education and historical and cultural trauma, and that a failure to recognize it as such has only led to continued inequities.
“Trauma leads to negative outcomes… negative behaviors become a default, obstacle in achieving our own desired outcomes,” he said. “We’re trying to help people tune into their emotions better.”
The proposed Community Safety Grants have been approached with caution by some, including within the law enforcement community.
Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Peace and Police Officers Association, wrote to legislators that while collaborations between community organizations and law enforcement can have “tremendous value,” he is concerned that such organizations could seek to undermine trust in law enforcement efforts.
In their feedback to the Legislature, Jeff Potts, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, and Bill Hutton, executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs Association, jointly wrote that such nonprofit organizations, if funded by the state, should be subjected to transparency and data collection laws equally as stringent as those imposed on law enforcement agencies.