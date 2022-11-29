Every child deserves a mentor.
That’s the slogan for Project Friendship, a Northfield-based mentoring program that has been matching youth from 2nd through 7th grades with Carleton College and St. Olaf College students for over 50 years.
“Mentors help children feel that they are an important individual who deserves respect and attention,” said executive director Holly Schoenbauer.
The development of healthy self-esteem is one of the most important elements of growing up which plays a major role in determining what kind of person a child will become, she said.
This year, Schoenbauer said, 130 matches have been made between 260 students. But there are many more college students signed up who are waiting to be matched with a younger person who might share the same interests in sports, computers or the arts.
“We make matches using likes and interests,” said Schoenbauer. “Many college students miss their younger siblings when they are away from home so this program has been a great way for them to connect with someone younger here in Northfield.”
Interested college students must apply, be interviewed and receive training before they are entered into the pool to be matched. The program’s time commitment is just one hour a week, which seems to suit both ages of students.
“We have such an amazing group of college students here in Northfield,” she said. “Not many communities have this scale of volunteers.” With 160 St. Olaf and 140 Carleton students signed up, Schoenbauer said there’s a waiting list for mentees. Most of the time, the pairs meet on their mentor’s campus.
Schoenbauer said the entire program operates on donations and grants. There’s never a charge for mentoring. Thanks to generous partnerships with community businesses, the program offers many free and discounted experiences pairs can take advantage of whenever they frequent off-campus locales.
This year, 12 local businesses offer the matched pairs special pricing. Those businesses include: The Blast, Cake Walk, Cannon Valley Cinema 10, Cannon Valley Makers, Dundas Dome, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Farmstead Bike Shop, Games N Geek, Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes, The GOAT, James Gang Coffeehouse, The Hideaway, Northfield Area YMCA, Northfield Arts Guild, Northfield Yarn, and Goodbye Blue Monday.
Schoenbauer, who joined the mentoring organization in 2018, said Project Friendship is unique because the program matches all kids with a mentor, and does not target only at-risk youth.
“My own three children have mentors whom they love,” she said. “As a parent, I’m happy my kids are paired with college kids who are leaders, good students and who want to find a second family while they are away from home.”
Sarah Schaefer, executive director of MENTOR Minnesota, was shadowing Schoenbauer last week. The pair visited both college campuses and a few of the downtown businesses who are designated community partners.
After visiting the GOAT, where pairs receive free coloring posters, Schaefer and Schoenbauer headed to the Hideaway to get warm.
Schaefer said she was impressed with what she had learned about Project Friendship and by her first visit to Northfield.
“Our evidence shows that relationships give humans a sense of identity,” she said. “The research also shows that a positive mentoring relationship can make all the difference to both individuals.”
Because Project Friendship is not a tutoring program, Schoenbauer said the students are able to develop a friendship through sharing an activity such as playing board games, going swimming, seeing a movie, eating a meal, or making something together.
“This is a success story everyone needs to hear,” said Schoenbauer.