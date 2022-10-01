A packed van and a customized license plate played a role in bringing a new charitable boutique to downtown Faribault.
Professional organizers Kelsie Conant and Kristen Hirsch are selling the best of their clients’ unwanted items and plan to use the proceeds to support women’s shelters.
The friends from Elko New Market run Peaceful Life Organizing Solutions, a small business helping declutter and organize homes and businesses. They had been taking all the items clients decided they no longer wanted to various thrift stores.
One day this spring, while driving with a van packed full of unwanted items, Hirsch had the idea they should start selling such items.
“We bring peace to people’s lives by taking out the things that are causing them stress and no longer serving them. We thought we could give those things second lives,” Conant said.
As they drove and mulled the idea, they came across a license plate that read “Ask Mike.”
On a whim, Hirsch reached out to a well connected friend named Mike. That Mike happened to know of a vacant storefront on Central Avenue and introduced the organizers to its property manager.
Three months later they opened Grace and Glory boutique. The upscale thrift store had a soft opening Friday and is planning a grand opening next Friday.
Their new shop sells home decor, antiques, predominantly women’s clothing plus a few items for the men, and jewelry and other accessories.
The boutique’s name was inspired by a favorite quote from Oprah Winfrey: “It’s all for His grace and glory.”
Conant and Hirsch say their faith drives their service and they believe God had a hand in helping their shop come together.
The pair volunteer four hours a week cleaning and organizing a women’s domestic violence shelter in Eagan. They say they’ll use net proceeds from their shop to support that shelter as well as others.
It’s been a stressful but rewarding three months, the women say.
The space they rented was in need of significant rehabbing.
“It was in rough shape. It needed some TLC,” Conant said.
The pair worked on the space nights and weekends while continuing to work their regular organizing jobs, often in high temperatures with no air conditioning, they said.
Friends and families and even a few strangers helped with the repairs and by donating supplies. Someone from their church donated the flooring and installation. A boutique that was closing donated furniture, display racks and some leftover merchandise. A client is designing and donating a sign that will soon be placed on the store facade.
“People have been just opening up their arms to help,” Hirsch said. “We’ve been so blessed.”
Now they’re looking for volunteers to help staff Grace and Glory. They’re hoping to have the shop open at least four days a week if they can find some help. In the meantime prospective shoppers should check the store’s Facebook page or look for an open door when they drive by.
“We’re taking it slow,” Conant said. “But if you see the door open, come on in.”