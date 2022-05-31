When Emily Lloyd and Deb Balzer teamed up to organize Northfield’s first Pride in the Park event last year, they didn’t try to compete with bigger celebrations in other Minnesota cities. Instead, they focused on holding “a sweet day in the park.”
“We basically made it up as we went along,” said Balzar. “It was small, sweet and intimate.”
After a successful debut that drew an estimated 600 people to Central Park over the course of three extremely hot afternoon hours, the pair has teamed up again as organizers for Saturday’s event.
What’s new this year? The event will last an hour longer, the number of exhibitors has increased from 30 to more than 50, performances will be on a stage, some Northfield businesses will honor a discount if patrons show the Pride flyer, and Culligan is donating water bottles.
“It took a librarian to make it happen,” said Balzer, nodding across the table at Lloyd, a children’s librarian at the Northfield Public Library.
“The idea of a pride event in our own town says a lot,” said Lloyd. “This is wonderful for our community.”
Balzer, senior communications specialist at Mayo Clinic News Network, said pride as a name means to stay proud of who you are. “No one should feel ashamed of who they are,” she said.
Lloyd said last year she was heartened to see so many young families and children attend the event, as did former Northfield residents in their 50s and 60s who had moved closer to the Twin Cities.
Six Northfield churches were there in support, all sponsoring booths.
“It is fulfilling to be a participant and to be part of a community where I can make an impact in a small way,” said Balzer. “This gives me a sense of pride in pride.”
Some of the stories the women heard last year proved the event held real meaning, purpose and likely had a positive ripple effect. One teen boy told them he came out to his parents at the pride event. Other attendees told them they sought out members of the city council and Mayor Rhonda Pownell to thank them for supporting the event in Northfield.
Lloyd said each pride person has had a different experience. Some felt more closeted and isolated while others found the support they needed. “For those people who don’t feel ready to attend, there are resources we can help connect them with,” she said.
Balzar said there will be a booth this year for anyone seeking mental health information and assistance. at the event.
“Just by us being in the park, at a city-sponsored, library-hosted event, I’m feeling pretty darn good,” she said.