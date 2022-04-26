As part of National Volunteer Month, 17 employees from Northfield’s Post Consumer Brands worked the morning shift on April 22 packing food intended for starving families around the world.
The volunteer opportunity called “Ingredients for Good” is a new initiative launched this year during April, said Erica Kensey, account coordinator for Post Consumer Brands.
“We packaged enough food during our two-and-a-half hour shift to feed 78 kids for a year,” said Henry Albers, senior manufacturing manager.
The Northfield volunteer team members went to Feed My Children in Eagan to pack rice, vitamins and soy into sealed plastic bags. The bags were then loaded into boxes, which were then put onto palates to be shipped across the globe.
“I’ll bet we packaged 40 to 50 boxes of food,” Albers said. “It was an awesome team day. We worked in diverse teams across departments. Everybody liked the group work and the chance to work for a good cause.”
Post Consumer Brands has a long history of supporting the local communities where its employees live and work and strongly believes in creating a culture where volunteering and giving back is core to what it does, said Kensey.
The company saw an opportunity for its 12 locations across the U.S. and Canada, she explained, to come together in a more unified way to make a bigger impact in addressing the critical issue of food insecurity by creating its “Ingredients for Good” volunteer initiative.
The company has been part of the Northfield community since moving production of its original Malt-O-Meal hot cereal to the city in 1927. The Northfield team participates in many other volunteer projects throughout the year and supports the community through donations of product, grants and time, as well as local partnerships.
Recent examples of its community efforts include donating 30 acres of land to St. Olaf College to use as part of the school’s environmental studies program. The land also is open to the public for hiking and other recreational activities.
The company also donated 100 pounds of Malt-O-Meal Chocolate Marshmallow Mateys cereal to Tanzenwald Brewing Company to use to make a limited-edition “Ahoy Mateys” Imperial Stout.
In 2019 Post Consumer Brands donated $25,000 to the Northfield Schools Lunch Program in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary.
Additionally, the Northfield team hosts several fundraisers during the year to raise money for the Better Together Employee Foundation, which serves the communities where our employees live and work by providing monetary grants to families facing hardships and to local nonprofits such as food shelves, educational and human services organizations.
Today, Post Consumers employs 660 people from the area at its two manufacturing facilities and two distribution centers in Northfield. Many of its employees are lifelong residents of the community and have worked at the company for decades, including some from the same families.