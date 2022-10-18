Telling stories through art is one way local artist Rocky Casillas Aguirre has helped manage his persistent anxiety.
He’s sharing those stories of positive mental health in the artwork that was commissioned for the youth section of the Northfield Public Library. The brightly colored piece will be unveiled in a Sunday afternoon ceremony next weekend.
Casillas Aguirre’s artwork will be mounted on three vertical panels and affixed to the endcaps of three parallel bookshelves. What’s unique about this placement is that it will be mounted at a child’s eye level, so children can better engage with the murals.
“I wanted the comic book-style art to be interactive,” said Casillas Aguirre. “To engage the children like a game.”
Another important aspect of the artwork was making it bilingual for Spanish speakers.
“I want this to reach people of all ages and to resonate with them,” he said.
Casillas Aguirre explained that he has been drawn to graphic novels because the illustrations reflect the tastes of every user.
“There’s something for everyone to relate to in the magical world,” he said. “In my work, there’s a river for fishing. There’s a field for farming. There’s people who make up families and neighborhoods and communities. Children can see themselves in the art.”
When Natalie Draper, library director, asked him if he was interested in illustrating the endcaps, he said he jumped at the opportunity to brighten up the space and use his graphic novel-like illustrations to promote positive mental health for youth.
“I wish I’d grown up with this kind of art,” said Casillas Aguirre, who said he understands how difficult dealing with intense emotions can be for young people. “I learned how to find guidance at the Buddhist Meditation Center and I’ve tried to translate those ideas into visuals for kids.”
Draper said this was a unique project she’s wanted to do for awhile.
“After meeting Rocky at the Hispanic Heritage Festival last year, I’ve been following his Instagram posts and his illustrations felt very affirming in their nature and style,” she said.
Draper said graphic novels are by far the most popular item checked out by today’s young users, so the connection with Aguirre’s work seemed logical.
“He has the ability to connect with young people,” said Draper.
The three-paneled mural illustrates life and light from birth until young adulthood. Casillas Aguirre said the project took him about 30 hours to complete. That timeframe translated to approximately 12,000 pen strokes on the computerized tablet, he said.
“I’m curious to see the kids’ reactions,” said Casillas Aguirre. “To be able to engage and inspire the next generation of readers is such an honor.”