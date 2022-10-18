kids library mural 2.jpg

Rocky Casillas Aguirre’s visual stories will engage young readers at eye level in the youth section of the Northfield Public Library. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Public Library)

Telling stories through art is one way local artist Rocky Casillas Aguirre has helped manage his persistent anxiety.

Local artist Rocky Casillas Aguirre and Natalie Draper, director of Northfield Public Library, said they are excited to unveil the interactive murals in the youth section of the library. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

